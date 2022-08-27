Read full article on original website
Extra innings can’t save Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Down to the team’s final strike twice in the ninth inning, John Nester drew a walk and Angelo Altavilla delivered an RBI single to tie Saturday night’s game. But Kansas City manufactured two runs in the top of the tenth that proved be the difference as they topped Sioux Falls 3-1 in ten innings.
I-90 Racing highlights from Hartford
HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – It was a great weekend of weather for some racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota. We begin in the Hobby Stock feature, The ‘Rowena Rocket; Landon Krohne would come away with the victory. In the B-Mods, the 17-year-old Corbin Erickson, a senior at Baltic High School would earn his first […]
O’Gorman blasts preseason #1 Brandon Valley
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights made sure that the top of the next 11AAA football rankings will look much different than they did in the first preseason poll. Bennett Dannenbring and Ryland Satter hooked up for the 4th-ranked Knights’ first three touchdowns to key a...
2nd annual Downtown Pork Showdown comes to Sioux Falls!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown, kicks off September 1 and continues through the end of the month. Diners will order a featured pork dish from the participating downtown restaurants and vote on a variety of categories within the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as O’G defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them.
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic
Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
Name released in fatal McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
Fatality identified in McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – A Rushmore, MN man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2022 Nissan Sentra.
SFPD: 1 injured in weekend assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 2 a.m. outside of Billy Frogs Bar & Grill on South Marion Road. The call first came in as a hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stacker) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record-high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts continue...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sioux Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The FDA announces BiPAP machine recalls…again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says certain Philips Respironics bi-level positive airway pressure, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP, or BPAP machines that may contain a plastic contaminated with a non-compatible material. Those toxins can be released into the air hoses of the...
Cliff Avenue’s added lane, fewer trees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer. The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.
SDSU receives grant for respiratory care
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota State University is partnering with hospitals in Brookings, Huron and Madison to expand the public health and respiratory therapy workforce. The Community Practice Innovation Center within the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions at SDSU has received a three-year, $1.5 million federal...
Family seeking answers after shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened. “Right now we are just still looking up to the...
