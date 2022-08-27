Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday p.m. thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert late this afternoon into this evening for a couple of strong thunderstorms N&W. Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of thunderstorms, but mainly late in the day and N&W. A couple of these storms will be strong and capable of producing downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. The showers/thunderstorms will weaken and push through the city this evening into the early overnight hours with clearing thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will remain pleasant with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave off Africa’s coast during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
Severe thunderstorms to usher in fall-like conditions ahead of Labor Day
Mother Nature has given little relief from the summery conditions for those in the Northeast this month. But now, forecasters say that a noticeable change to the weather could be on the way before the final weekend of summer. The final weekend of August is expected to keep the typical...
Tropical system could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico, but time is limited
A robust tropical disturbance located over Central America could still become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression, AccuWeather forecasters say, but time is running out. Low pressure associated with the disturbance, also known as a tropical wave, was fairly broad and extended from the northwestern Caribbean to southeastern Mexico...
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Heavy rain, tropical activity could threaten harvest In the South
Rainfall was more miss than hit in the Corn Belt in the final full week of August, week-ending August 27. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the fourth driest final week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole. Temperatures averaged around normal for the week overall.
Floods, Tornadoes Expected as Severe Storms Expected to Sweep Through Central States
The central U.S. will experience more severe storms. This past weekend, severe storms hit the Midwest, causing floods, wind damage, and even tornadoes. According to forecasters, Monday may be even busier. Extreme Weather Forecast. Much of the north-central United States had to enjoy calm weather before this weekend, escaping the...
Hurricane Alley Hasn’t Been This Quiet in a Quarter Century
(Bloomberg) -- The Atlantic crucible of hurricanes hasn’t had a storm all month and if the calm holds it will stand as the quietest August in 25 years. The expanse of ocean between Africa and the Caribbean Sea has only had a stormless August one other time in more than seven decades of recordkeeping -- and that was in 1961, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University’s seasonal storm forecast. August typically is the beginning of the hurricane season’s most-active phase.
UK Weather: August Bank Holiday Will Be Expected With Heavy Rain While 26C Heatwave Returns Next Week
Heavy rain is anticipated in some regions of the UK on Thursday and Friday, but many will enjoy drier and sunnier conditions throughout the Bank Holiday weekend. Britain will scorch in 26-degree heat again next week as warm, sunny weather returns to parts of the country. In preparation for the...
Weather tracker: Atlantic hurricane season may finally be starting to stir
Lack of activity has confounded forecasts so far but a cluster of thunderstorms could change that
