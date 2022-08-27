ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis ousts four elected school board members over damning report into Parkland massacre

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7YVd_0hXgUFLS00

Governor Ron DeSantis has ousted four elected members of a school board in Florida over a damning grand jury report into the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland .

The governor filed an executive order on Friday suspending Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from Broward County School Board with immediate effect, accusing them of fraud and mismanagement.

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance,” he said in a press release announcing the suspensions.

Mr DeSantis said that the move marks a “step towards justice” for the Parkland community and is “in the best interest of the residents and students of Broward County and all citizens of Florida”.

The statewide grand jury released its long-awaited report into the Parkland mass shooting on Friday, finding that the four officials displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.

Its investigation into the events surrounding that day found that a simple safety alarm could have saved lives but that it hadn’t been installed at the high school as of 14 February 2018.

Even now, more than four years on, the grand jury found that the alarms continue to be uninstalled at many schools across the county.

“Students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit, moldy buildings that were supposed to have been renovated years ago,” read the 122-page report.

The grand jury, which was launched in 2019, in the aftermath of the attack, called on the governor to remove the officials from office.

It also cited a fifth person – Rosalind Osgood – but she no longer works on the school board. Ms Osgood is now a member of the Florida state Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfLBe_0hXgUFLS00

The Florida governor, who is rumoured to be planning a 2024 White House run, appointed Torey Alston, Manual “Nandy” Serrano, Ryan Reiter and Kevin Tynan to replace the four suspended board members.

Ms Levinson, the board’s chairwoman, condemned the report calling it a “political hatchet job” orchestrated by Mr DeSantis.

“What country is this? What Governor DeSantis did is un-American and undemocratic. He doesn’t care about democracy and overturned the will of the voters,” she told CNN.

“This is all about political retribution for not firing Superintendent Runcie. It’s about blaming the Superintendent, and any school board members who supported him, for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. All four board members were elected by the people multiple times, including post tragedy. My heart will always go out to all the families and community.

“Because you may disagree on local policy decisions is not a reason to remove someone from elected office…. This action is authoritarian-like and has no place in the United States of America where the voters decide who represents them.”

Broward public schools superintendent Robert Runcie resigned from his position last year after he was indicted on charges of lying to the grand jury during its probe. He is currently awaiting trial on the charges.

This marks just the latest official elected by the people of Florida that Mr DeSantis has ousted from their roles this month.

State prosecutor Andrew Warren was removed from office by the governor after he said he would refuse to enforce laws banning abortion and critical gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Mr Warren responded by suing the governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZydv_0hXgUFLS00

The move comes at the same time that the sentencing trial of the Parkland gunman is under way in a courthouse in Broward County.

Nikolas Cruz was 19 and a former student at the school when he entered the freshman building armed with an AR-15 and carried out one of the worst school shootings in American history.

In October, he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

A jury will now decide whether he is sentenced to life in prison without parole for his crimes or sentenced to death.

Comments / 7

Related
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Broward school board members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Runcie
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who are DeSantis’ new Broward School Board appointments? 4 Republicans, 2 with insider School Board experience.

In remaking the Broward School Board on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned to four Republicans — two of whom have School Board experience and the kind of insider knowledge that could help them effect change in the problem-plagued School District. The Republican governor has now appointed five of the nine School Board members in the overwhelmingly Democratic county. “They’re all excellent picks,” ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Safety#K12
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.

Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy