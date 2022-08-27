ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Charles Leclerc in a spin as Sergio Perez sets the pace at Belgium Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4RRZ_0hXgUESj00

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc spun in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez posted the fastest time.

World champion Max Verstappen , who will be relegated towards the back of the field for Sunday’s race for taking on a new engine, finished behind his Red Bull team-mate. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third, and Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.

Leclerc, who is also set to be thrown down the starting grid after exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, thudded the wall with 10 minutes remaining.

The Monegasque lost control of his Ferrari on the entry to Turn 12 before sliding into the gravel, and the right-rear of his Ferrari making contact with the tyre barrier.

Leclerc, whose championship challenge has been hindered following mistakes by man and machine, was able to limp out of the sand trap without sustaining major injury to his car.

“I am back out, [and] I don’t think the car is damaged,” he reported before limping back to the garage.

The session was suspended for five minutes following Leclerc’s crash, with Perez pipping Verstappen in the closing stages to take top spot.

Perez ended the one-hour running at an overcast Spa-Francorchamps 0.137 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Sainz finished almost eight tenths off the pace, and Norris the only other driver within a second of Perez.

With Verstappen and Leclerc serving grid penalties, Lewis Hamilton might have hoped to profit from his rivals’ plight.

But Mercedes appear to be struggling for pace here in the Ardennes, with George Russell sixth, one second back, and Hamilton a distant 12th. Qualifying starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is branded an 'IDIOT' who 'only knows how to drive and start in first' by Fernando Alonso after Brit apologises for causing crash that ended his own race on the very first lap of Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday refused to speak to Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard called him an ‘idiot’ who is only any good as a front-runner. The pair’s latest conflagration came on the first lap of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as the two old enemies went wheel-to-wheel for second place.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Pep Guardiola won’t explain reasons if he rests Erling Haaland from Man City duty

Pep Guardiola says he does not care if he upsets Erling Haaland or any other Manchester City stars by dropping them.Guardiola has said that Haaland will not play every game during a gruelling upcoming fixture schedule and the Spaniard was coy on whether the striker will play against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.He accepts that he will never be able to convince some players to be happy with not playing, but that does not derail his train of thought.“No, I’m not going to explain. I don’t explain the reason for my decisions, because I will not convince them, some players understand...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans make it another good day for Britain at US Open

Britain’s positive start to the US Open continued with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans making it five players through to the second round.Norrie kept his focus amid wavering effort levels from unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire to win 6-0 7-6 (1) 6-0 while Evans produced a high-quality performance to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-1 6-1.After 10 British players made the second round at Wimbledon, the most since 1984, this is already the joint best US Open since 1981 in terms of Britons through to round two – with defending champion Emma Raducanu still to play.Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Voices: Losing Novak Djokovic from the US Open wasn’t worth it

As the US Open got underway this week, you may have noticed Novak Djokovic was missing from the field. The Serbian tennis player withdrew from the competition last week,citing the United States’ entry policy for foreign nationals as the reason. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, which in my humble opinion isn’t the worst place to be these days, you’ll know this is because of his reluctance to get vaccinated against Covid. Djokovic has been one of the firmest public figures in his stance on this issue. In some ways, his stance has eclipsed sports altogether.Of course, there are...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy