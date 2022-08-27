Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Ukrainian attacks suggest offensive may be underway in the south
Ukraine has been talking for weeks about a possible counteroffensive against Russian forces in and around the southern city of Kherson. Without the Ukrainian government saying so explicitly, a new round of Ukrainian military attacks on Monday suggested such a push may now be underway. "Anyone want to know what...
Ukraine begins offensive in south to take back territory from Russia
The Ukrainian military says it has begun a counteroffensive in the country's south to take back key territory occupied by the Russians early in the war. The Ukrainian military says it is beginning attacks in the southern part of the country to take back territory captured by the Russians. Ukrainian officials have talked about a major counteroffensive for months, but the military has failed to recapture much territory.
Ukraine wants the EU to ban Russian tourists
Ukraine is asking the European Union to stop allowing Russian citizens to travel there as tourists. As Teri Schultz reports, European governments on the border with Russia are on board and asking the rest of the EU to join the effort. TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE: Why should Russian citizens get to...
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission. A team of experts reportedly arrived in Ukraine and could begin to inspect Europe's largest nuclear plant later this week. Repeated shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant raises the threat of a nuclear disaster for southern Ukraine and beyond. So what can the inspectors do in the middle of a war zone? Joining us now by Skype is Olli Heinonen. He is a former deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He's now a fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington. Good morning.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime
What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
How U.S. allies view the country a year after its withdraw from Afghanistan
It has been a year since the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Some of the United States' strongest allies were vocal in their criticism, but how do they view the U.S. today?. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One year ago tomorrow, on August 30, 2021, the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan....
Revisiting Ukraine's front line in Slovyansk
Audio will be available later today. The government has sent evacuation orders to Ukraine's Donbas region but many remain. One sparsely open city has become a hub for Ukrainian military members taking a break from the front line.
Germany's energy options are dwindling as it tries to break ties with Russia
Millions of Germans are worried about efforts to wean the country off of Russian natural gas and possibly not having heat this winter. But energy experts say German industry should be more concerned. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Germany has approved energy-saving measures for the winter that will limit heating and lighting...
Live reaction: tributes for Mikhail Gorbachev pour in after death of former Soviet leader
World leaders react to death of last head of the Soviet Union who had called for Kremlin and White House to mend ties
Morning news brief
Hard to imagine in these last days of summer, but we are heading for a third COVID winter. And the federal government is preparing. The Food and Drug Administration this week is expected to authorize the first updated COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began. These shots target the omicron variant.
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil
The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare
More than 1,000 people have died from widespread flooding in Pakistan. Officials are blaming climate change for the country's heaviest rains since the early 1960s. Monsoon rains are a normal part of life in South Asia, but the monsoon rains of recent days have not been normal at all. STEVE...
The latest on the Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation
Many questions remain about what will happen next now that the 38-page, heavily redacted affidavit, which authorized the search of Mar-a-Lago, has been made public. The document, which was released Friday, provides a glimpse into the FBI's investigation of classified material held by former President Trump. Reading between the blacked-out redactions, we learned about boxes of materials containing 184 classified documents, including 25 that were marked top secret. The mishandling of these documents is part of what the FBI is investigating. We wanted to understand what could happen next, so we've called Neal Katyal. He's the former acting solicitor general of the United States and is now law professor at Georgetown University. Neal Katyal, welcome.
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, French shoppers have been complaining about a lack of mustard on the shelves. The shortages have largely been caused by a drought in Canada, the world's largest exporter of mustard seeds. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma...
A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Brandon Van Grack joins us next. He's a former federal prosecutor who has investigated and prosecuted cases involving the Espionage Act. He also was part of Robert Mueller's special counsel team. Welcome to the program. BRANDON VAN GRACK: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: OK. So we heard the description of...
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
An Afghan American naval reservist and non-profit founder reflects on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year later. One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
