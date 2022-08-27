ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Abdulrazak Gurnah's 'Afterlives' highlights nuances of colonization in East Africa

In Abdulrazak Gurnah's Afterlives, the characters centered in the novel offer different perspectives of ordinary people under German colonization in East Africa. In an interview with NPR's Scott Simon, the author goes into detail about how the "power and attraction of the victor" can lead to the conquered joining the conqueror and the impact it has on one's identity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Giorgia Meloni
NPR

An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime

What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
MIDDLE EAST
NPR

A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul

One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian

Comments / 0

Community Policy