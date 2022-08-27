Read full article on original website
NPR
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
In the rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Abrams is trailing in the polls. But because Georgia's 2019 abortion law, which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, just took effect, Abrams has renewed energy around her campaign. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Riley Bunch has more.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
NPR
Conservative Christian groups are targeting Louisiana libraries
Audio will be available later today. A conservative Christian group is forcing public libraries in South Louisiana to remove books about sexuality, race and gender and targeting the state's Librarian of the Year for her opposition.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
ADDIE GRACE COOK: Hi. This is Addie Grace Cook (ph) in Columbia, S.C., where I just finished packing up the car for my first semester in college. Today's episode was recorded at... ASMA KHALID, HOST:. 1:08 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 30. COOK: Things may have changed by the...
NPR
Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals
Many hospitals and health care clinics in the U.S. are affiliated with the Catholic Church, which means religious directives might limit the types of contraception they can offer. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This summer's abrupt changes in abortion laws are having a number of side effects, from the political to the...
NPR
For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?
As the midterms draw near, candidates are sparring with one another on social media. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with professor Jenny Stromer-Galley. Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
NPR
Republican politicians are critical of Biden's voluntary farm conservation plans
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed the other day, includes $20 billion to boost the voluntary conservation of farm lands. The Biden administration has a goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 - a goal that many Republicans are criticizing. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports.
NPR
School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers
As the school year gets underway, many American teachers are facing intensified pressure from states and parents, and some are considering whether they should stay in the profession. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's a new school year, and many districts around the country have been scrambling to find and keep enough...
NPR
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
NPR
A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course
As states across the country ban race-related curriculum in classrooms, NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Florida educator Marlon Williams-Clark about the first African American Studies AP program. DON GONYEA, HOST:. As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand...
Data shows that Texans pay more tax than Californians
Despite the perception that Texas is a low-tax state, a recent post on Reddit’s main economic forum shows that this is incorrect and, in fact, most Texans pay more taxes than Californians.
