Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
ADDIE GRACE COOK: Hi. This is Addie Grace Cook (ph) in Columbia, S.C., where I just finished packing up the car for my first semester in college. Today's episode was recorded at... ASMA KHALID, HOST:. 1:08 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 30. COOK: Things may have changed by the...
Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals

Many hospitals and health care clinics in the U.S. are affiliated with the Catholic Church, which means religious directives might limit the types of contraception they can offer. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This summer's abrupt changes in abortion laws are having a number of side effects, from the political to the...
For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?

As the midterms draw near, candidates are sparring with one another on social media. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with professor Jenny Stromer-Galley. Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers

As the school year gets underway, many American teachers are facing intensified pressure from states and parents, and some are considering whether they should stay in the profession. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's a new school year, and many districts around the country have been scrambling to find and keep enough...
A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course

As states across the country ban race-related curriculum in classrooms, NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Florida educator Marlon Williams-Clark about the first African American Studies AP program. DON GONYEA, HOST:. As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand...
