NPR
How U.S. allies view the country a year after its withdraw from Afghanistan
It has been a year since the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Some of the United States' strongest allies were vocal in their criticism, but how do they view the U.S. today?. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One year ago tomorrow, on August 30, 2021, the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan....
NPR
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
An Afghan American naval reservist and non-profit founder reflects on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year later. One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
NPR
An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime
A former Syrian official known as the Grave Digger has become an important witness against the regime - but bears the trauma of what he's seen and described in court. What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
NPR
Ukraine begins offensive in south to take back territory from Russia
The Ukrainian military says it has begun a counteroffensive in the country's south to take back key territory occupied by the Russians early in the war. The Ukrainian military says it is beginning attacks in the southern part of the country to take back territory captured by the Russians. Ukrainian officials have talked about a major counteroffensive for months, but the military has failed to recapture much territory.
NPR
Kabul, one year later; Reclaiming the American dream
One year has passed since the U.S. and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Today, Kabul is still falling for many Afghans and a new podcast, "Kabul Falling," focuses on their story. Nelufar Hedayat, the podcast's host, joins us. And, is there still hope for the American dream? We hear from...
NPR
Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil
The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
NPR
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
NPR
International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
An international mission to understand what exactly is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reportedly getting underway. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted out a photo of the team that's heading to southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident. NPR's Elissa Nadworny reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR
Morning news brief
Hard to imagine in these last days of summer, but we are heading for a third COVID winter. And the federal government is preparing. The Food and Drug Administration this week is expected to authorize the first updated COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began. These shots target the omicron variant.
NPR
Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare
More than 1,000 people have died from widespread flooding in Pakistan. Officials are blaming climate change for the country's heaviest rains since the early 1960s. Monsoon rains are a normal part of life in South Asia, but the monsoon rains of recent days have not been normal at all. STEVE...
NPR
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
NPR
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
In the rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Abrams is trailing in the polls. But because Georgia's 2019 abortion law, which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, just took effect, Abrams has renewed energy around her campaign. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Riley Bunch has more.
Jihadi bride Shamima Begum ‘was smuggled into Syria by western spy’ & UK ‘helped cover it up’, author claims
JIHADI bride Shamima Begum was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada, a book has claimed. Shamima was just 15 when she and two other East London schoolgirls were groomed by members of the Islamic State (IS) group and travelled to Syria to join the terror organisation in 2015.
NPR
'The Stolen Year' details how politics and pandemic magnified inequality in education
Author Anya Kamenetzwas covering education for NPR when the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. She says she saw how political affiliation, divisions and distrust prevented leaders from putting kids first. Kamenetz sits down with Steve Inskeep to discuss her new book, The Stolen Year, and how the pandemic "magnified the inequality" that already existed among school children.
