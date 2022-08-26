Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
KOMO News
Fixed-wing hang glider dies about 30 feet up from Tiger Mountain Road in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A person on a fixed-wing hang glider died on Sunday in Issaquah after crews found them unconscious and unresponsive. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. The person was about 30 feet up in a tree.
KOMO News
Join the Walk To End Alzheimer's 2022
KOMO 4 invites you to join the 2021 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S in Seattle on October 2, 2022 or at local event near you. You click here to register or make a donation. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Join us this fall for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s near you.
KOMO News
Weather: High temperatures return to Seattle area midweek
As many students return to school, hot temperatures make their way back to the Seattle area. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. High-temperature records for Seattle are 88 degrees on Tuesday and 92 degrees Wednesday, and those marks could be in...
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
KOMO News
Detectives investigating after finding man dead inside north Seattle home
SEATTLE — Detective have launched an investigation after finding a man dead inside a home in north Seattle on Sunday evening. Police and firefighters were called to the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North, in the Licton Springs neighborhood, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, however, the 33-year-old man appeared to have been assaulted, according to police.
KOMO News
Body of man reported missing in Kirkland over the weekend found
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police said Tuesday that the body of a man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found but officials did not say if the man's death was the result of foul play. Michael Warga, 63, was last seen sometime Sunday morning in an...
KOMO News
Seattle police investigating multiple weekend shootings
SEATTLE — Seattle police on Saturday were investigating two different shootings that took place over the weekend. One took place on Saturday morning, where a 911 caller reported that someone had just been shot. The arriving officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Police began first aid then the Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
KOMO News
One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City
SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
KOMO News
Police arrest domestic violence suspect they say shot at officers in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A domestic violence suspect was arrested late Monday night in North Seattle but not until after he opened fire on Seattle police. The department said it was called at 11:40 p.m. from a Bitter Lake apartment, operators said they could hear a man and woman arguing before he started to choke the woman.
KOMO News
WalletHub: Seattle one of the top large real estate markets in the country
SEATTLE — WalletHub released a report detailing the top real estate markets in the country, and Seattle edged out all but three other large cities. The personal finance website ranked Seattle the No. 4 large real estate market in the United States,. The report relied on 17 metrics to...
KOMO News
Teachers' strike in Kent Public Schools continues as both sides look to reach agreement
KENT, Wash. — Monday will mark day three of a teacher's strike in the Kent School District amid an ongoing contract battle. And as of Sunday night, Seattle Public Schools still doesn’t have a contract with its teachers, either. “We just want the district to recognize that, respect...
KOMO News
Auburn police investigating shooting after man wounded by gunfire
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for clues after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center but information about his condition was pending. A spokesperson for Valley Regional Fire Authority said paramedics...
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
KOMO News
1 man dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Kent apartment unit
KENT, Wash. — One man died and two others are in critical condition after all three were shot in an apartment on Sunday night. According to the Kent Police Department, the three men — all 23 years old — were at the Irwin apartment complex at 25822 110th Ave SE. Police received reports of multiple gunshots.
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Olympia house
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Thurston County on Monday evening, according to deputies. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he shot and killed someone because they were attacking his roommate.
KOMO News
Seattle Children's Hospital nurses to vote on new contract with unprecedented pay boost
SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital are set to vote Thursday on a new contract, which offers an unprecedented pay boost as a way to put a dent in the staffing crisis. The Washington State Nurses Association hopes it will not only encourage traveling nurses to work at...
KOMO News
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting during domestic-violence incident
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Force Investigations Team is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Tacoma. The independent investigation is required by state law. Investigators said the incident began Sunday around 2 p.m. as a domestic violence situation between two family members in the 6700 block of...
KOMO News
Auburn School District qualifies for free meals under CEP program
Free school meals for all is over, unless your child attends a school that qualifies for a certain USDA program. If not, it's back to the application process that was used pre-pandemic. As the school year begins, parents will have an extra cost they haven't had for the last 2...
KOMO News
Kent School District vote to take teachers union to court ends in split decision
KENT, Wash. — UPDATE: The Kent School District vote to take the union to court ended 2-2. This means the board will not take action at this time. Teachers, dressed in red continue their picket lines outside schools in the Kent School District, just hours before a special meeting of the Kent School Board.
