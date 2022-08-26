KOMO 4 invites you to join the 2021 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S in Seattle on October 2, 2022 or at local event near you. You click here to register or make a donation. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Join us this fall for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s near you.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO