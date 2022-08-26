ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Join the Walk To End Alzheimer's 2022

KOMO 4 invites you to join the 2021 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S in Seattle on October 2, 2022 or at local event near you. You click here to register or make a donation. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Join us this fall for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s near you.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Weather: High temperatures return to Seattle area midweek

As many students return to school, hot temperatures make their way back to the Seattle area. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. High-temperature records for Seattle are 88 degrees on Tuesday and 92 degrees Wednesday, and those marks could be in...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Detectives investigating after finding man dead inside north Seattle home

SEATTLE — Detective have launched an investigation after finding a man dead inside a home in north Seattle on Sunday evening. Police and firefighters were called to the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North, in the Licton Springs neighborhood, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, however, the 33-year-old man appeared to have been assaulted, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body of man reported missing in Kirkland over the weekend found

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police said Tuesday that the body of a man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found but officials did not say if the man's death was the result of foul play. Michael Warga, 63, was last seen sometime Sunday morning in an...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police investigating multiple weekend shootings

SEATTLE — Seattle police on Saturday were investigating two different shootings that took place over the weekend. One took place on Saturday morning, where a 911 caller reported that someone had just been shot. The arriving officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Police began first aid then the Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

One killed, one injured after Saturday evening shooting in Columbia City

SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after reports that one man was killed, and another critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening. 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers arrived and found two adult male victims. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Auburn police investigating shooting after man wounded by gunfire

AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for clues after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center but information about his condition was pending. A spokesperson for Valley Regional Fire Authority said paramedics...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
SEQUIM, WA
KOMO News

1 man dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Kent apartment unit

KENT, Wash. — One man died and two others are in critical condition after all three were shot in an apartment on Sunday night. According to the Kent Police Department, the three men — all 23 years old — were at the Irwin apartment complex at 25822 110th Ave SE. Police received reports of multiple gunshots.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Olympia house

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Thurston County on Monday evening, according to deputies. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he shot and killed someone because they were attacking his roommate.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Auburn School District qualifies for free meals under CEP program

Free school meals for all is over, unless your child attends a school that qualifies for a certain USDA program. If not, it's back to the application process that was used pre-pandemic. As the school year begins, parents will have an extra cost they haven't had for the last 2...
AUBURN, WA

