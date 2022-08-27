Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
Commercial Surplus Tax Levy reduction to be decided by voters in November
Laclede County voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether the county surtax on businesses should be lowered. The Laclede County Commission voted 3-0 Tuesday to place the issue on November’s election ballot. The ballot issue would ask voters to reduce the commercial property surplus levy on all utility, industrial, commercial and all other real property (land and everything attached to it) that is not agriculture or residential property from $1.03 per $100 assessed valuation to .51 per $100 assessed valuation. The new tax rate would take effect Sept. 1, 2023. For more on this story see the LCR.
Waynesville City Council seeks to oust mayor in latest vote
WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– City Council members of Waynesville met for a few minutes this afternoon for an unusual purpose— to impeach the mayor of the city. Dr. Jerry Brown’s removal from office is included in the proposed Resolution 1422, and had already been censured by City Council once before. The vote wasn’t unanimous, though— members voted […]
Laclede Record
ROSEMARY KNAPP
Rosemary Knapp, 96, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lebanon. She was born June 21, 1926, in Conway, Mo. to Samuel and Millie Jane Downing Clark. On Dec. 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Raymond H. Knapp, and to...
Laclede Record
DONAVIN RUEBEN KNAPP
Donavin Rueben Knapp, 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Pittsburg, Mo. He is survived by his son, Shawn Knapp and his wife Julie of Lebanon; two sisters, Pamela Knapp Lewis of Lebanon, and Sharon Fay Knapp Counts of Lebanon; a brother, Larry Knapp of Joplin; two sons, Jess Nyman and his wife Kelsey of Lebanon, and Robert Nyman of Lebanon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laclede Record
School Board seeks to fill vacancy
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
DAVID TROUTMAN
David “Dave’’ Troutman, 90, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 28, 1932, to Leonard Briscoe Troutman and Izora Belle Brown. Dave and his wife Kay were married Jan. 1, 1955. He was preceded in death by...
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laclede Record
SHARON LEE WHITBECK
Sharon Lee Whitbeck, 76, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. She was born March 13, 1946, in Denver, Colo. to Larrry and Carol French. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence (Larry) and Carol. She volunteered at L-life, a local food pantry until she was too weak...
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
KRMS Radio
Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered
A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.
KYTV
Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retired Springfield police officers are rejoining the force under a new program the city approved. The program allows officers to return to the department and get paid while drawing a pension. ”In Springfield, pretty definitive 25 years and you retire, your pension stopped increasing but almost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
KYTV
Ash Grove, Mo. receives a $50,000 grant from Missouri Department of Natural Resources to shore up its water systems
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Ash Grove is one of many towns in the Ozarks to receive thousands of dollars from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The community will use the money to improve its water treatment facilities. Melissa Mau, Ash Grove’s city clerk, said they strive for excellent...
lakeexpo.com
35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536
An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
Laclede Record
JAY R. NEAS JR.
Jay R. Neas Jr., 89, of Springfield, formerly of Conway, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Sunterra Springs in Springfield. He was born Feb. 26, 1933, in Conway, Mo. Jay graduated from Conway High School in 1951 and worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), retiring in 1993. He was...
lakeexpo.com
1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo at Heron Bay Condominiums! This Turn-Key condo comes with all the furnishings, decor, and electronics you need and is ready for you to enjoy the rest of summer/fall! Also included is the 10x20 boat slip! The vaulted ceilings make this unit feel large and the walkout deck allows for plenty of natural light and outdoor entertainment! Fully updated in 2020 with a full-size kitchen, new flooring & paint, remodeled bathroom, bar, and so much more. Located in the Heart of Osage Beach at the 21MM, this condo offers easy access to some of the Lakes best Attractions. This unit would make the perfect rental or weekend getaway. Being one of the most affordable condos on the market, be sure to schedule your showing Today so you don't miss your opportunity!
lakeexpo.com
70 Woodland Circle, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Immaculate 5bed/3bath home just outside of Lake Ozark in School of the Osage school district, in a desirable & very friendly neighborhood. Home has been completely painted throughout, new carpet in beds downstairs, new built in at entryway & some new fixtures. Main level living home on over 2 acres w/ vaulted ceilings, 2 living areas & nice fenced in back yard. Main level features nice hardwood floors, huge kitchen w/ tons of counter top & cabinet space, open concept & great natural light, makes for a fantastic entertainment space. Master suite features walk-in shower, jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets! Lower level family room has a large open space, LVP floors, woodburning fireplace, wet bar, 2bedrooms/1bathroom & walk-out to the covered patio & fenced in yard. Unfinished room downstairs would make a great in home gym or large storage room which also has a separate safe room. Cozy center firepit area is great for family or community gatherings.Large 2 car garage is heated/cooled.
Laclede Record
Stoutland Picnic draws crowd for community fun
An annual tradition locally, the Stoutland Picnic, brought music and fun to town Saturday. This was the 150th picnic celebration for the town and one of the largest in recent years. One of the event’s organizers, Debra Helbig said “We were extremely blessed this year, our crowd was large,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
Comments / 0