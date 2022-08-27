Read full article on original website
Waynesville City Council seeks to oust mayor in latest vote
WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– City Council members of Waynesville met for a few minutes this afternoon for an unusual purpose— to impeach the mayor of the city. Dr. Jerry Brown’s removal from office is included in the proposed Resolution 1422, and had already been censured by City Council once before. The vote wasn’t unanimous, though— members voted […]
Laclede Record
Commercial Surplus Tax Levy reduction to be decided by voters in November
Laclede County voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether the county surtax on businesses should be lowered. The Laclede County Commission voted 3-0 Tuesday to place the issue on November’s election ballot. The ballot issue would ask voters to reduce the commercial property surplus levy on all utility, industrial, commercial and all other real property (land and everything attached to it) that is not agriculture or residential property from $1.03 per $100 assessed valuation to .51 per $100 assessed valuation. The new tax rate would take effect Sept. 1, 2023. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
ROSEMARY KNAPP
Rosemary Knapp, 96, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lebanon. She was born June 21, 1926, in Conway, Mo. to Samuel and Millie Jane Downing Clark. On Dec. 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Raymond H. Knapp, and to...
Laclede Record
DONAVIN RUEBEN KNAPP
Donavin Rueben Knapp, 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Pittsburg, Mo. He is survived by his son, Shawn Knapp and his wife Julie of Lebanon; two sisters, Pamela Knapp Lewis of Lebanon, and Sharon Fay Knapp Counts of Lebanon; a brother, Larry Knapp of Joplin; two sons, Jess Nyman and his wife Kelsey of Lebanon, and Robert Nyman of Lebanon.
houstonherald.com
News from the Houston School District
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The start of school Aug. 22 gave Houston students the opportunity to sign up for various extracurricular activities on campus. On Friday, high school clubs and organizations made presentations and students joined for the school...
Laclede Record
DAVID TROUTMAN
David “Dave’’ Troutman, 90, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 28, 1932, to Leonard Briscoe Troutman and Izora Belle Brown. Dave and his wife Kay were married Jan. 1, 1955. He was preceded in death by...
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
KRMS Radio
Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered
A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.
Laclede Record
Stoutland Picnic draws crowd for community fun
An annual tradition locally, the Stoutland Picnic, brought music and fun to town Saturday. This was the 150th picnic celebration for the town and one of the largest in recent years. One of the event’s organizers, Debra Helbig said “We were extremely blessed this year, our crowd was large,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Ash Grove, Mo. receives a $50,000 grant from Missouri Department of Natural Resources to shore up its water systems
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Ash Grove is one of many towns in the Ozarks to receive thousands of dollars from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The community will use the money to improve its water treatment facilities. Melissa Mau, Ash Grove’s city clerk, said they strive for excellent...
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
Laclede Record
JAY R. NEAS JR.
Jay R. Neas Jr., 89, of Springfield, formerly of Conway, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Sunterra Springs in Springfield. He was born Feb. 26, 1933, in Conway, Mo. Jay graduated from Conway High School in 1951 and worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), retiring in 1993. He was...
KYTV
Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retired Springfield police officers are rejoining the force under a new program the city approved. The program allows officers to return to the department and get paid while drawing a pension. ”In Springfield, pretty definitive 25 years and you retire, your pension stopped increasing but almost...
Laclede Record
SHARON LEE WHITBECK
Sharon Lee Whitbeck, 76, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. She was born March 13, 1946, in Denver, Colo. to Larrry and Carol French. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence (Larry) and Carol. She volunteered at L-life, a local food pantry until she was too weak...
Laclede Record
HEATHER MICHELLE FITZJARRELL
Heather Michelle Fitzjarrell, 36, of Marshfield, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in her home. She was born July 21, 1986, in Joplin, Mo. to Monte Dale and Sheral Ann (Borth) Fitzjarrell. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Monte Dale Fitzjarrell. She is survived by her mother, Sheral Ann...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
Laclede Record
JOE BILL DAY
Joe Bill Day, 95, of Conway, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. He was born Feb. 14 1927, in Niangua, Mo. to Orville and Mabel (Whitehead) Day. On Jan. 11, 1954, he married June Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; one son, Doug Day; seven brothers,...
