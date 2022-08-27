Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income
Devon Energy continues to reward shareholders with dividends, share buybacks, and impressive stock gains. Enterprise Products Partners has several growth drivers on the way. Medical Properties Trust is largely insulated against inflation and is less risky than many investors think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped
Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague
In spite of a volatile market, billionaire investors have been actively putting their money to work in 2022. Two industry-leading FAANG stocks stand out as clear favorites among successful billionaire fund managers. Meanwhile, another FAANG stock has warning signs written all over it. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket
There's a leading telecom company whose shares look like a potential bargain after a cut forecast. You could buy a slice of a leading pizza chain for around 30% off its recent highs. When there's palpable fear in a market, it can provide a great opportunity to buy shares in...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Motley Fool
Want True Passive Income? Do This Instead of Buying a Rental Property
With the right strategy, you can sit back, do nothing, and get paid for it. Real estate could be your ticket to passive income, but there's a better option than being a landlord. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before The Merge
Ethereum is already a strong player in the crypto market. However, The Merge could make it an even stronger investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?
It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Melco Resorts Stock Tumbled 9% on Tuesday
The July Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey did nothing to quell inflation concerns. Melco Resorts & Entertainment got some potentially good news from U.S. regulators on Monday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential
Deere is on track for a record year, but the long-term investment thesis is even more exciting. Eaton is a power management company that will prosper from the growth of EV adoption and grid resiliency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Investors Were Nervous Tuesday Morning
One analyst believes the semiconductor industry has further to fall. A slowdown in the sector could no doubt impact the company's short-term results. For those looking out years instead of quarters, Nvidia's future looks bright. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
The Oracle of Omaha has created nearly $650 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since 1965. Following Buffett's footsteps into these well-known, highly innovative stocks could more than triple your initial investment in eight years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A key economic indicator came in worse than expected. The pressure on the overall economy continues as consumers are forced to make tough choices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)
FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today
Nordic American Tankers lost money in Q2 2022, just like it did in Q1, and just like it lost money every quarter for the past eight quarters. That being said, Q3 could be the turnaround quarter for Nordic American Tankers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Are Falling Today
The stock fell today after the shell company extended the deadline for shareholders to reverse their decision to redeem shares. The company may need more outstanding Class A shares to meet the closing conditions of the deal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
The Market Is Rebounding; Don't Miss Out on These 3 Bargains
Rockwell Automation is dealing with supply chain issues and inflation, but demand hasn't gone away. The market is underappreciating Ford Motor Company's growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0