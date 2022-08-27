ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

Devon Energy continues to reward shareholders with dividends, share buybacks, and impressive stock gains. Enterprise Products Partners has several growth drivers on the way. Medical Properties Trust is largely insulated against inflation and is less risky than many investors think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped

Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want True Passive Income? Do This Instead of Buying a Rental Property

With the right strategy, you can sit back, do nothing, and get paid for it. Real estate could be your ticket to passive income, but there's a better option than being a landlord. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before The Merge

Ethereum is already a strong player in the crypto market. However, The Merge could make it an even stronger investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?

It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Melco Resorts Stock Tumbled 9% on Tuesday

The July Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey did nothing to quell inflation concerns. Melco Resorts & Entertainment got some potentially good news from U.S. regulators on Monday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Investors Were Nervous Tuesday Morning

One analyst believes the semiconductor industry has further to fall. A slowdown in the sector could no doubt impact the company's short-term results. For those looking out years instead of quarters, Nvidia's future looks bright. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

The Oracle of Omaha has created nearly $650 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since 1965. Following Buffett's footsteps into these well-known, highly innovative stocks could more than triple your initial investment in eight years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning

A key economic indicator came in worse than expected. The pressure on the overall economy continues as consumers are forced to make tough choices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today

Nordic American Tankers lost money in Q2 2022, just like it did in Q1, and just like it lost money every quarter for the past eight quarters. That being said, Q3 could be the turnaround quarter for Nordic American Tankers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Are Falling Today

The stock fell today after the shell company extended the deadline for shareholders to reverse their decision to redeem shares. The company may need more outstanding Class A shares to meet the closing conditions of the deal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Market Is Rebounding; Don't Miss Out on These 3 Bargains

Rockwell Automation is dealing with supply chain issues and inflation, but demand hasn't gone away. The market is underappreciating Ford Motor Company's growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

