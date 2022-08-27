ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cubs break up Brewers' no-hit bid with HR in 7th inning

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hjRF_0hXgQWxj00

Freddy Peralta threw six hitless innings for Milwaukee before Ian Happ homered against Matt Bush in the seventh, breaking up the Brewers' no-hit bid against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Happ connected for a two-run shot with one out, lifting Chicago to a 2-1 lead.

Peralta struck out five and threw 82 pitches. He hasn’t worked more than seven innings or thrown more than 102 pitches in a game this season.

It was Peralta's fifth appearance since coming off the injured list. The 2020 All-Star missed over two months this season with a right lat strain.

The first batter Bush faced was Nick Madrigal, who reached on an error when third baseman Luis Urías misplayed a grounder. Madrigal advanced to second when Willson Contreras grounded out, and then Happ sent a 3-2 pitch from Bush over the right-field wall.

The only batter to reach base against Peralta was Franmil Reyes, who walked with one out in the second.

There have been three no-hitters so far this season.

Tylor Megill combined with four New York Mets relievers in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. Reid Detmers had the lone complete-game no-hitter in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. Houston’s Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly and Hector Neris teamed up to hold the New York Yankees hitless in a 3-0 triumph on June 25.

Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene and Art Warren held Pittsburgh hitless on May 15, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter because they combined to pitch only eight innings in a 1-0 loss. The Pirates capitalized on three walks and a groundout to score a run in the eighth.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Franmil Reyes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy