Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
FOX2now.com
City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts
The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year. City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in …. Police: Explosive found near St. Louis County school. Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic …. Health care worker and rideshare driver found...
FOX2now.com
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region. Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. …. Preventative maintenance causes Lindbergh Tunnel …. City of St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai over …. New study about arts and economic improvements takes …. City of St. Louis...
FOX2now.com
See the most effective areas to strike with Ikarate.com
ST. LOUIS – There’s a striking chart that Ali Moseia takes us through and he goes over nine of them. Plus he teaches the effectiveness of using your forearm and a hammer fist.
FOX2now.com
Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic July floods
On July 28, flash flooding struck the region for the second time in three days. St. Louis’ West End neighborhood was hit hard. St. Louis native Roslyn Brewer was visiting from California when the torrential rains struck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX2now.com
Approved Home Improvements offers 20% off internal fireplace repairs and more
ST. LOUIS — The transition from one season to another is a great time to get things looked and before the winter weather sets in. Now is the time to look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements inspect and see if you have any damage.
FOX2now.com
MedSpa Monday: Become an Associate Stylist at Face & Body
ST. LOUIS – With six locations in the St. Louis area, the Face & Body Salon and Medspa are hiring stylists to join their team. Already known for their amazing products for healthier hair, the salon has a robust clientele to be sure that when you take their assistant and associate program, as a stylist, you will be successful.
FOX2now.com
Preventative maintenance causes Lindbergh Tunnel lane closures
More lane closures this week at the Lindbergh Tunnel. Preventative maintenance causes Lindbergh Tunnel …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Navigating the …. What Are You Doing About It? Bags of Hope Bingo Night, …. Celebrate natural curly hair at Frizz Fest 2022. Get plant-based perseverance in a cup from...
FOX2now.com
Scattered storms are expected north of St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today. Isolated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
Man charged in Normandy shooting over weekend
ST. LOUIS – Carlton Gunn faces several charges and is held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. North county police cooperative officers said a fight broke out in the parking lot of Normandy High School after a prep football game on the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Police said Gunn pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds. No injuries were reported.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Time to take blame?
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones took credit when homicides dropped last year. They're soaring now. Should she take any blame?. Rethinking Retirement: Enjoying life post-retirement. More security after shooting injures four people …. Central West End MetroLink elevator out of service. Afghan refugee resettlement discussion taking place …. Monday’s Trending...
FOX2now.com
Find your perfect home with Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co.
ST. LOUIS – There are so many things to factor in when looking for your dream home. The location, the school district, and working out the financing. Let Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. find your perfect home. She and her team are experts who found what you need in this housing market.
FOX2now.com
Police report at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Attacking our …. Rethinking Retirement: Enjoying life post-retirement. More security after shooting injures four people …. Central West End MetroLink elevator out of service. Afghan refugee resettlement discussion taking place …. Monday’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX2now.com
Learn to be the best plant parent from Miss Folia Plant Co.
ST. LOUIS – The owner of the Miss Folia Plant Company, Sophie Bequette, rolled into our lot with all the plants. She’s added succulents and cacti and more. Plus, she is adding four new services – one includes plant rehabilitation services, so everything lives, and you get to learn how to have a green thumb.
FOX2now.com
Compass Health Network has a Wentzville Behavioral Health Crisis Center
ST. LOUIS — As of July, 988 is a new three-digit dialing code that will route called to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. At Compass Health Network, they’ve seen a 52% increase in call volume and the state of Missouri will be gearing up for a greater increase by October.
FOX2now.com
Ofc. Brian Hayes returns to duty after deadly crash
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer returns to work after a crash nearly cost him his life. Officer Brian Hayes posted this photo before leaving for the Fifth District. He wrote “seven months, five days since I have been on the streets.”. In January — a...
FOX2now.com
Mattress Direct is having a big Labor Day sale at all 15 locations
ST. LOUIS -Mattress Direct is having a big Labor Day sale at all 15 locations Let Mattress Direct, help you find the mattress that works best. From now until Labor Day, the prices won’t have you working overtime. They have a great sale going on, so why not start the fall season with some sound sleep?
FOX2now.com
The Doll Squad Kids Club teaches confidence and community
ST. LOUIS — The Doll Squad Kids Club is an organization that teaches young girls to hold their heads high and to have confidence. They also learn to be in a community that supports one another. Founder, Naudia Taylor says she started the club because she saw a great need to create a positive place for girls.
FOX2now.com
Local food innovator changes life after a massive stroke
ST. LOUIS – Kurt Stiles nearly lost his life and had to regain what a massive stroke took from him. He’s worked really hard to get his life back, and in doing so, he’s lost weight, written about his story in a book along with giving the reader some great recipes. Plus, he’s created Pure Plant Jerky, a creative and tasty take on the snack.
FOX2now.com
Festival of Nations wraps an hour early due to rain
Despite the late washout, organizers were thrilled to have the festival back at its original location at Tower Grove Park. They estimate around 100,000 people turned out for the festival.
FOX2now.com
Increasing humidity Sunday, storm chances by Monday
ST. LOUIS – Temperature highs Sunday are in the 90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s thanks to increasing humidity. A complex of storms in western Missouri may hold together long enough to bring us a few showers Sunday afternoon, especially west of St. Louis. Otherwise, a few storms may develop in the afternoon and evening but not everyone sees rain with this round. We’ll have a break in rain chances Sunday night into Monday but expect scattered storms to develop by Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0