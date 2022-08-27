Read full article on original website
Related
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
U.S. life expectancy saw the biggest drop since World War II—and it’s especially bad news for New Yorkers
The pandemic and “unintentional accidents” were the main drivers of the decline in American lifespans.
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This $15 Million Connecticut Estate May Become the Most Expensive Home in This Wealthy Enclave
The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular. The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town. Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke...
CNBC
Want to live a long time? Try Hawaii—the state had the highest life expectancy in America in 2020
Aside from beautiful beaches and magnificent sunsets, Hawaiians may have a greater advantage over the rest of America – they may live longer. Compared to all 50 states and D.C., Hawaii had the highest life expectancy at birth, according to updated U.S. state life tables constructed by the CDC. The average length of life for Hawaiians, as of 2020, was 80.7 years.
Comments / 0