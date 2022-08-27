The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular. The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town. Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke...

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO