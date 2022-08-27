Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27 was last seen in early August of 2022 in the area of Claussen Road and Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Sharpe is believed to...
Richmond County sheriff's deputy arrested in Aiken County, placed on administrative leave
A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend. Lamar Washington, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer, according to a media release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
wgac.com
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit
A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe
Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
WRDW-TV
Washington County police pursuit sparks foot search
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say ran after a vehicle pursuit. On Monday night, deputies searched the area of Pleasant Grove and Poole roads looking for William Garret Moxley, 29, of South Carolina. Moxley is wanted after a vehicle pursuit...
WRDW-TV
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has seen a rise in crime across Richmond County. Parents and families are taking a stand to put kids on the right path. Richmond County Juvenile Court hosted a forum to bring leaders and community members to the table to discuss some real solutions.
WRDW-TV
One Richmond County man found, but another still missing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 72-year-old Eddie Ruffin. Ruffin was last seen walking in the Castle Pines subdivision near the mailboxes around 4 p.m. on Saturday. He weighs 220 pounds, is 6 feet 4 inches tall,...
POLICE: Man wanted after running from authorities in Washington Co.
William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department.
WRDW-TV
Update: Missing man found
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mark Cole has been located and is currently safe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office reported earlier that Cole, 59 was last seen around 8:45AM Sunday leaving his home on Tubman Home Road on foot. Cole is 6 foot 0...
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person riding the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
WRDW-TV
Schools share details on weapons, threats they’ve uncovered
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As parents’ concerns rise about student safety, the school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties are sharing information about threats and weapons found on school grounds. Among those incidents, the Columbia County School System said administrators learned Tuesday that a student at Lakeside High School...
WRDW-TV
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
WRDW-TV
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in jail and a family is in mourning after a high-speed chase led to the death of an innocent man. The crash happened Friday night on Old Savannah Road near Roselle Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Chrysler 300 was being...
WRDW-TV
Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
WRDW-TV
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities uncovered someone with a handgun Friday night at the Laney-Hephzibah football game, according to the Richmond County School System. The incident was revealed Monday when the school district made public all the letters it had sent home to parents this school year regarding school safety incidents.
Roadway reopened after crossing guard hit near Harlem Middle School
#Update, 8:15 a.m. | An investigation revealed that crossing guard, Rafael Vega, had traffic turning left from northbound Appling Harlem Highway into the school and was attempting to stop traffic traveling southbound. The driver of a silver Jeep Patriot failed to stop striking Rafael knocking him to the ground. Rafael sustained injuries to his legs […]
Mother pleads for return of missing son
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
WRDW-TV
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement officers are investigating two fatal accidents that happened over the weekend in Augusta. An Aiken man died after an accident Friday night at Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, as the victim in that crash. Deputies...
wfxg.com
Person arrested with gun at high school football game in Hephzibah
(HEPHZIBAH, GA) - Lucy Craft Laney High School alerted parents of students that a person was arrested at the school's football game in Hephzibah Friday night. In a letter, Principal Dr. Cordaryl Middleton said "officers received reports that someone attending the game had a weapon." The person was approached, according...
Student charged after threat at Lakeside High School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Administrators at Lakeside High School were made aware of a threat on the morning of Tuesday, August 30th. According to a press release, a student threatened the school and another student, Officials say no weapons were found and the student has been removed from campus and charged with Terroristic Threats […]
Comments / 1