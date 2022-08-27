ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1 dead after overnight I-35 crash involving a pedestrian

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person was pronounced dead Saturday around 1 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2100 block of North Interstate 35’s upper deck.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three patients were involved in the incident, and two were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. EMS said neither had life-threatening injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRl5P_0hXgOID100
    ACTEMS responded to a fatal crash early Saturday (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQGLO_0hXgOID100
    ACTEMS responded to a fatal crash early Saturday (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQQC4_0hXgOID100
    ACTEMS responded to a fatal crash early Saturday (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

EMS is no longer at the scene, and there are currently no closures on the road from the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Traffic Accident#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KVUE

Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville

Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the vehicle and died at...
NOLANVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
NOLANVILLE, TX
KXAN

Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street

Daniel Estrada, the owner of Estrada's Cleaners, said he was finishing some final tasks before closing down for the night. That's when he said he heard several loud pops from outside. He was surprised to later learn that disturbance had actually been nearby gunshots.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy