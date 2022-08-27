1 dead after overnight I-35 crash involving a pedestrian

AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person was pronounced dead Saturday around 1 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2100 block of North Interstate 35’s upper deck.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three patients were involved in the incident, and two were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. EMS said neither had life-threatening injuries.

ACTEMS responded to a fatal crash early Saturday (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

ACTEMS responded to a fatal crash early Saturday (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

ACTEMS responded to a fatal crash early Saturday (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

EMS is no longer at the scene, and there are currently no closures on the road from the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.