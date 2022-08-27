Average Time to Deliver Mail Remains at 2.5 Days

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service reported new delivery performance metrics through the seventh week of the fiscal fourth quarter. For the week ending Aug. 19, 95.8 percent of Marketing Mail and 93.6 percent of First-Class Mail was delivered on-time. Through the reporting period, the average time to deliver a mailpiece or package across the nation was 2.5 days.

First-Class Mail: 93.0 percent of First-Class Mail delivered on-time against the USPS service standard, consistent with performance from the fiscal third quarter.

94.5 percent of Marketing Mail delivered on-time against the USPS service standard, consistent with performance from the fiscal third quarter. Periodicals: 86.8 percent of Periodicals delivered on-time against the USPS service standard, consistent with performance from the fiscal third quarter.

One of the goals of Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, is to meet or exceed 95 percent on-time service performance for all mail and shipping products once all elements of the plan are implemented. Service performance is defined by the Postal Service as the time it takes to deliver a mailpiece or package from its acceptance into our system through its delivery, as measured against published service standards.

