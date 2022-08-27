USPS Job Fair to Be Held August 31 in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people.

The Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Clarksburg and surrounding areas. Positions are available with a starting pay up to $19.50/hr.

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Clarksburg Post Office

200 Cava Dr.

Clarksburg, WV 26301

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions, answer questions, and have laptops available for on-the-spot applications. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.