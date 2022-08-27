Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
wdrb.com
1 man in custody after fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 near the Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one man is in custody after a crash on I-65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway killed one person Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, that man has been identified as Thomas Catalina. Witnesses told police that...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot at Boone Square Park in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot at Boone Square Park on Tuesday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff, the shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Rowan Street at 6 p.m. That's in the Portland neighborhood. The man, in his 20's, was...
Wave 3
LMPD warns street racers about the consequences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly. The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on W. Broadway near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition late Sunday night after a shooting on West Broadway. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, it happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Broadway, which is near near Dixie Highway. The victim was...
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot late Sunday night in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Broadway. That is near where it meets Dixie Highway. Police...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in crash on I-65 South identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 65 on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say that around 7:15 a.m., a driver on I-65 South lost control of her vehicle and hit the median wall. The vehicle continued southbound and rear-ended a...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a fatal crash on I-65 southbound near the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Kimberly Neuner, 43, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. Neuner...
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
wdrb.com
Driver accused of leading police on chase through La Grange, seriously injuring woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase and leaving one woman seriously injured, all while high on drugs. According to court documents, 28-year-old Thomas Phillips was arrested by La Grange police just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they saw...
wdrb.com
1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
