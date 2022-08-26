Read full article on original website
Hawarden Man Sentenced To Prison For Lascivious Acts
Orange City, Iowa — A Hawarden man has been sentenced to prison for lascivious acts. According to Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, 63-year-old Robert Michael Schiefen of Hawarden will face a five-year prison term. Kunstle says that on May 17, 2022, Schiefen was brought to the Hawarden Police Department...
Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
Authorities are requesting people be on the look out for a work release escapee.
Sioux City man allegedly tells police his drug prices after arrested for assault
A Sioux City man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman told police his drug prices in an interview.
Lisa Boss gets parole after serving more than 18 years in prison for 10-year-old son's death
DES MOINES -- A mother sentenced to prison for her role in the beating death and burial of her adopted son beneath the basement of the family's Remsen, Iowa, home has been granted parole after serving more than 18 years in prison. Lisa Boss was released from the Iowa Correctional...
Shots fired during Sioux City aggravated assault
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) are on the lookout for a man responsible for firing a gun in Downtown Sioux City Monday morning.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area
Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
Men found with stolen handgun, meth, pot
PAULLINA—Two Laurel, MS, men were arrested following a traffic stop about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Paullina. The arrest of 21-year-old Jon David Montesdeoca and 26-year-old Eduardo Murrieta Cordova stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup Montesdeoca was driving erratically in Paullina, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Man hits another, throws Nerf gun at him
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Friday, Aug. 26, in Orange City on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jordan Anthony Dunham stemmed from him allegedly punching a Paullina man multiple times and throwing a Nerf gun at him about 2 p.m. that day at a residence on the 500 block of Colorado Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations
PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office brings awareness to latest Snapchat scam
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay safe online as a Snapchat scam is reportedly circulating in the area.
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition
Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90.
Thousands of dollars in stolen items found during traffic stop near Sioux City
Two Siouxland men were arrested after officials allegedly found stolen items from at least three separate victims during a traffic stop.
Former MercyOne Siouxland director, who raised concerns about heart surgeon, files new lawsuit against medical center
SIOUX CITY — A former director in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's cardiovascular unit has filed a new lawsuit against the hospital in which she reiterates previous claims that she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon to the hospital's ethics committee. Cynthia Tener says...
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
Sale of Sioux City Hard Rock Casino approved
State regulators Thursday approved the sale of the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City to the company in Kentucky which runs the Kentucky Derby. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilk0 says the approval came after the Commission got a report on the Churchill Downs Incorporated background check. “The commission has been reviewing other documents, financing other paperwork, that was part of this transaction and subsequently approve this transaction,” he says. Churchill Downs announced in February the proposal to purchase the Hard Rock from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for nearly two-point-five billion dollars.
