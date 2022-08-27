FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.

FARGO, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO