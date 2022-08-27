Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
kfgo.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
kfgo.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life threatening injuries after Fargo crash
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Grant County over the weekend
(Grant County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash in Grant County over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place on westbound I-94 south of Ashby. A Honda Civic, driven by Liam Houde, 17, of Grand Forks, was traveling along I-94 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled. Houde was not injured.
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night. Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert. Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
kvrr.com
Watch: Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley won’t charge Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien for using deadly force. On July 8 he shot Shane Netterville who later died. “Fargo Police conducted themselves professionally, bravely and within the law,” Wrigley said. Wrigley commended three...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo police search for dangerous suspect
Fargo police are asking the public for help in locating a 31-year old suspect wanted in a recent terrorizing/fleeing incident. Authorities describe Robin Heinonen as a Native American male…5 foot ten inches tall…weighing around 180 pounds. He also has a distinct tattoo with the letters “N” and “M” on the right side of his face.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Residents displaced after Moorhead apartment fire
(Moorhead, ND) -- Moorhead fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in the city early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the South Park apartments in the thousand block of 32nd Avenue South. Heavy smoke was reportedly coming from a first-floor unit, and spreading quickly throughout the hallways.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo FD tackles early morning apt. fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. tackled an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block on 34th Ave. E. Crews knocked down a fire that was visible from a vent inside a hallway. The blaze was quickly taken down and the building had minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wdayradionow.com
Gun scare caused panic at Fargo night club
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting threat that caused a panic at a local club Saturday night. Police say someone called the Northern Gentlemen's Club at some point in the night Saturday and threatened to shoot the place up. Patrons and employees panicked and fled...
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
wdayradionow.com
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man going through a mental health crisis climbs the side of Sanford Medical Center in south Fargo. Fargo Police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. and emergency responders and negotiators were called to the scene. The man was safely brought down from the...
kvrr.com
Drumconrath Brewing Announces Closure
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo brewery announces it’s closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced its impending closure on social media Monday. Owner and Hear Brewer Sam Corr says the brewery is forced to close because the taproom is underperforming. Despite a thriving distribution operation in six...
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
