Yankton, SD

A Fisherman Thought He Caught A Rock. He Snagged A Prehistoric Treasure Instead.

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

A Nebraska man fishing in a tournament got more than he bargained for after casting his line into the Missouri River earlier this month.

Andy Moore was fishing west of Yankton, South Dakota, when he snagged a rock in the water and kayaked over to take a closer look, reported NBC affiliate WOWT.

“I get up to it, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow! That’s kind of cool,’” Moore told the outlet.

“I thought it was a big catfish skeleton or a deer skeleton. Something told me to take a picture of this.”

Moore shared pictures of the object online, WOWT said, and someone reached out to suggest that it could be a prehistoric fossil.

The fisherman later contacted a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who confirmed to WOWT that Moore’s find seems to be a predator fish fossil that is up to 90 million years old.

“I’m still kind of mind-blown about the whole thing,” Moore said.

The fossil won’t be underwater anymore, as it’s now being prepared for display at the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center in Crofton, Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Karen Mcnaughton
2d ago

Goodness, either a photo or an explanation of the fossil would have been good

