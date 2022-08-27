Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
koxe.com
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Randall will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
L J ‘Pappy’ Monroe, 88, of Coleman
L J ‘Pappy’ Monroe age 88 of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus at his residence on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9:22 am. Services will be Friday at 11:00 am at the Talpa Cemetery Pavilion with Donna Butler officiating. Interment will follow with services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
koxe.com
HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood
Funeral service for HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Dewey was born January 20, 1938 in Armona, California to Ronald and Oneida Moore. He attended school...
koxe.com
Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland
Funeral service for Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Eastland, Texas.
koxe.com
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .,46, of Santa Anna
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .age 46 of Santa Anna, Texas passed on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:22 am at his residence in Santa Anna,. Services to be planned and announced at a later date. Richard was born on November 21, 1975 in Coleman, Texas to Richard Gonzales Diaz, Sr....
koxe.com
Michael Funderburg, 67, of Coleman
Michael Funderburg, age 67, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Herbie Conrad Strength, 71, of Coleman
Herbie Conrad Strength, age 71, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medica Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Early
Ben Shackelford age 63, of Early passed away Friday August 26, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday evening at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of...
koxe.com
Alex Jay Ringhoffer, 65, of Cross Plains
Alex Jay Ringhoffer, 65, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Baylor University Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 31 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church...
koxe.com
Juan B. Medrano, 72, of Brady
Juan B. Medrano, age 72, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence in Brady, Texas. Juan was born May 15, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Marcial Medrano and Epimenia (Briones) Medrano. He has been married to Ida Mireles since July of 1975. He worked at the Brady Combing Plant for over 10 years. He also worked for the City of Brady for several years. He lived in Hereford for many years before moving to Brady, where he has lived for 38 years. Juan liked to be outside, tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling to flea markets and his dog “Freckles”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood at 67.3% capacity
Brown County Water Improve District General Manager John Allen provided the following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 29th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
brownwoodnews.com
Worship concert, benefit for Brynlee Aug. 31
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Abundant Life Church, located at 585 W. Commerce in Brownwood, a worship concert and fundraiser will be held for Brynlee Windham. Brynlee was born with Multi Suture Complex Craniosynotosis, a rare condition that affects the growth of her skull. Please join the Abundant Life Church family as it gathers to worship God and fund raise for this amazing little girl. Brynlee’s family has already spent thousands of dollars and will need thousands more to get her the care she needs.
brownwoodnews.com
CLEAR THE SHELTER Day is Saturday Aug. 27
FREE Adoptions – both cats & dogs. Low cost spay & neuter voucher sales for both city & county residents. Clear the Shelters is a nation-wide campaign to help find homes for shelter animals. It is sponsored by NBC, Telemundo, and Hills-Science Diet. This will be our second year participating in this initiative. Last year CTSAC held Clear The Shelters in September and we were able to find homes for 84 animals!
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting for Hall’s Daiquiris To Go
On August 25th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go. They are located at 714 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. The Halls have added an attraction to its “All In One” business building. This black-female owned business is home to It’s My Hair & Things: a wig, hair, and private lingerie shop. Hall’s Daiquiris To Go began serving up familiar flavors on June 7, 2022. This attraction is a walk up or drive through daiquiri dispensary which is the first of its kind here in Brownwood and serves delicious sealed alcohol drinks to go. The drive thru to the daiquiri business is accessible behind the main building.
brownwoodnews.com
3M applies for air quality permit in regard to nitrogen oxides
The following is 3M’s recent notice of application and preliminary decision for an air quality permit. APPLICATION ANS PRELIMINARY DECISION. 3M Company, 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, TX 7680 –5907, has applied to the Texas commission on environmental quality (TCEQ) for an amendment to air quality permit number 23344, which would authorize modification to a glass bead manufacturing facility located at 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, Brown County, TX 76801. This application was processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commissioners’ rules and 30 Texas administrative code, chapter 101, subchapter J. This application was submitted to the TCEQ on April 7, 2022. The amendment will authorize an increase in emissions of the following air contaminates: nitrogen oxides.
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Grass fire threatens homes in Early
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting for Family Healthcare Clinic
On August 24th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for the Family Healthcare Clinic. They are located at 123 Santa Anna Avenue in Coleman. The Family Healthcare Clinic’s goal is to offer a friendly environment and to give you the tools to live a healthier, happier, and longer life.
Comments / 0