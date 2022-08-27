ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point house fire leaves 1 dead, 5 more without a home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire officials said they found a body inside a house fire early Friday morning. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a home on West Green Drive. Officials said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews got the flames out in less than 15 minutes.
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shots fired near school bus in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired near a school bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shots were reportedly fired at the Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street intersection. No injuries have been reported. The school bus was not been damaged. There is no suspect information at this time. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem house fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children, 2 dogs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple people and pets were displaced after a fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. It happened on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, southeast of Interstate 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. Firefighters posted on social media that they were on the scene around 10:30 p.m. This content...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.  The extent of the injuries is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WBKO

Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police. Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames. Police said officers were able to put out the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
