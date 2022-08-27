GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning. According to the Greensboro Police Department, around 12:48 a.m., officers were called to Randleman Road about a shooting and found a person who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. […]

