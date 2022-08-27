Read full article on original website
Related
I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
Road closed after hit-and-run on Edgemont Rd. near Highway 421
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigation a hit and run with minor injuries in Greensboro Thursday evening, according to a press release. It happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 421 in near Edgemont Road. Officers are asking drivers to use caution in the area as the road is...
1 dead after house fire on W Green Drive in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in High Point that they say was fatal. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A person was killed. Four other people living in the home […]
Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Part of Lawndale Drive closed following crash involving injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of Lawndale Drive has been closed Tuesday night following a crash. The crash involving injuries has left Lawndale Drive at Beaconwood Drive and Lake Brandt Road temporarily closed. Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid driving near the location. Officials do not have...
Man dies after running off interstate, hitting bridge on I-40 E in Winston-Salem, troopers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 3:40 p.m. yesterday a Ford pick-up truck traveling on I-40 east near mile marker 195, which is Old Thomasville Road, went off the roadway to the right and hit a bridge support. It struck […]
I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
High Point house fire leaves 1 dead, 5 more without a home
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire officials said they found a body inside a house fire early Friday morning. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a home on West Green Drive. Officials said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews got the flames out in less than 15 minutes.
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
Person seriously injured in Randleman Road shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning. According to the Greensboro Police Department, around 12:48 a.m., officers were called to Randleman Road about a shooting and found a person who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. […]
Shots fired near school bus in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired near a school bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shots were reportedly fired at the Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street intersection. No injuries have been reported. The school bus was not been damaged. There is no suspect information at this time. This is […]
Winston-Salem utilities worker dies after crash on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died on Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over around 11:30 p.m. […]
Apex man dies in I-40 East crash in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East in Forsyth County on Wednesday. It happened near mile-marker 195 and Thomasville Road shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was driving east and traveled off the road to...
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem house fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children, 2 dogs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple people and pets were displaced after a fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. It happened on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, southeast of Interstate 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. Firefighters posted on social media that they were on the scene around 10:30 p.m. This content...
1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared. The extent of the injuries is […]
Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
WBKO
Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police. Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames. Police said officers were able to put out the...
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0