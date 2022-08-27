ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo documents glamorous getaway with sisters before NFL season

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Olivia Culpo is closing out the summer with an epic European adventure.

Culpo, the longtime girlfriend of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has been giving fans an intimate look at her travels overseas this week with sisters Aurora and Sophia, who is currently dating Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios .

In posts shared on Instagram, Culpo, 30, can be seen venturing through Italy and Paris with her sisters, where they sipped champagne aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train and took in the sites — and perhaps had a quick snooze.

Olivia Culpo is enjoying a European adventure with sisters Sophia (left) and Aurora (right).
Instagram/Olivia Culpo
Sophia and Olivia Culpo pose for a photo in Paris.
Instagram/Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo ventured to Italy during her stay overseas.
Instagram/Olivia Culpo
Sophia Culpo shares a few Polaroids from her trip with sisters Olivia and Aurora.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo

“Ready for a croissant and a nap @sophiaculpo,” the former Miss Universe winner quipped in one Instagram Story.

Though the sisters are clearly enjoying their stay across the pond, they’ve got an exciting few months ahead when the 2022 NFL season officially gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 8.

McCaffrey, who is entering his sixth season in the league, will be catching passes from a new quarterback this year , former Browns starter Baker Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina in July.

Before jetting to Europe, Culpo visited McCaffrey, 26, in Charlotte, where she supported the Pro Bowler at a Panthers fan event.

Olivia Culpo is the longtime girlfriend of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Instagram/Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey at Panthers practice on August 16, 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Jets receiver Braxton Berrios is dating model Sophia Culpo.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo
Braxton Berrios returns a punt during Jets practice on August 14, 2022.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The couple has been dating since 2019 and celebrated three years together in June .

As for Sophia, it’s very much possible that she’ll be in attendance for the Jets’ season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Ravens.

Berrios, who is coming off a breakout season in which he earned First-team All-Pro honors, is a top target of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The former BYU product is expected to return to the field in a few weeks’ time after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery following a preseason injury .

New York City, NY

New York City, NY
