Moses Lake, WA

19-Year-Old Sierra Stoddard Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
She was identified as 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere.

Stoddard was traveling in a 2020 Honda CR-V westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses lake. Her SUV was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 150, heading the wrong way.

The pickup truck driver, identified as 47-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Moses Lake, was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with unknown injuries.

According to the Troopers, drugs or alcohol were the factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash was reported to be wrong-way driving.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Washington communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Washington accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

