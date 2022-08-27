19-Year-Old Sierra Stoddard Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

She was identified as 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere.

Stoddard was traveling in a 2020 Honda CR-V westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses lake. Her SUV was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 150, heading the wrong way.

The pickup truck driver, identified as 47-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Moses Lake, was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with unknown injuries.

According to the Troopers, drugs or alcohol were the factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash was reported to be wrong-way driving.

