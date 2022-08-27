ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Deadly Weekend on North Dakota Roads

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Multiple vehicle fatalities were reported in North Dakota over the weekend of Aug. 26-28. North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork. Bjork says in most fatal crashes this year, seat belt use is a primary preventative tool. But she...
POLITICS
voiceofalexandria.com

Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota

(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
valleynewslive.com

All North Dakota driver license offices closed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to renew or get a new driver’s license, you’ll have to wait a couple of days. All driver license offices across North Dakota are closed on August 30 and August 31. Department of Transportation officials say they understand...
POLITICS
US 103.3

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery To Observe 30 Years

According to a press release from the National Guard in Bismarck, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will host a ceremony in observance of its 30th anniversary on August 31st, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 1 pm. (Central Time) at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. The public is welcome to attend.
MANDAN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer details remaining construction projects in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation official says construction projects across Cass County are well on their way or nearing completion. North Dakota Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Joe Peyerl joined WDAY Midday to speak about some of the remaining projects still ongoing in our region. Peyerl says the county is currently in the midst of the heaviest periods of construction.
CASS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Linus Realestate#The U S Census Bureau
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
Times-Online

North Dakota Army National Guard Commissions New Officers

CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, N.D. — Members of the 65th Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard’s officer ranks during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 20, 2022, at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI). Fifteen Soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program, which is administered by staff and cadre from the RTI’s 2nd Training Battalion (Modular) at Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, North Dakota.
GRAFTON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wdayradionow.com

Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash

(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KX News

Gun sales in North Dakota

High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
BUSINESS
KNOX News Radio

Dangerous few days on ND highways

A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
COOPERSTOWN, ND
KX News

ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy