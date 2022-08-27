Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: This Abandoned Church In North Dakota Is Both Terrifying And Beautiful
Why is it that North Dakota seemingly has a wide array of abandoned settlements? From homes, to schools and sometimes even whole towns, North Dakota seems to be a state lost to the passage of time. But, I truly believe time holds secrets that can both bewilder and terrify the human mind. This church will do just that.
newsdakota.com
Deadly Weekend on North Dakota Roads
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Multiple vehicle fatalities were reported in North Dakota over the weekend of Aug. 26-28. North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork. Bjork says in most fatal crashes this year, seat belt use is a primary preventative tool. But she...
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
voiceofalexandria.com
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
Survey tells us what we already know: North Dakotans are the hardest-working people in the nation
According to a data survey by personal financial information website WalletHub, North Dakota tops the list of hard-working states, based on metrics such as average workweek hours, share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident, among other categories.
valleynewslive.com
All North Dakota driver license offices closed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to renew or get a new driver’s license, you’ll have to wait a couple of days. All driver license offices across North Dakota are closed on August 30 and August 31. Department of Transportation officials say they understand...
The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery To Observe 30 Years
According to a press release from the National Guard in Bismarck, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will host a ceremony in observance of its 30th anniversary on August 31st, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 1 pm. (Central Time) at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. The public is welcome to attend.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer details remaining construction projects in Cass County
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation official says construction projects across Cass County are well on their way or nearing completion. North Dakota Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Joe Peyerl joined WDAY Midday to speak about some of the remaining projects still ongoing in our region. Peyerl says the county is currently in the midst of the heaviest periods of construction.
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
KFYR-TV
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back. More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota hunters can help stop spread of chronic wasting disease in deer
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has a plan to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer population. Taking effect in 2023, the plan addresses what is a widening concern. John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, told The...
Times-Online
North Dakota Army National Guard Commissions New Officers
CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, N.D. — Members of the 65th Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard’s officer ranks during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 20, 2022, at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI). Fifteen Soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program, which is administered by staff and cadre from the RTI’s 2nd Training Battalion (Modular) at Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, North Dakota.
Vanishing Workforce: Restaurants struggling to hire
In the competitive world of dining, restaurants have tried everything but the kitchen sink, offering signing bonuses, higher starting pay, flexible hours, and some even paying workers daily.
Water rights in North Dakota, how it affects Red River Valley
So, when it comes to the Red River Water pipeline, as the city of Fargo grows, so does its claim of need for water.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: What do you think of this proposal exempting most North Dakota households from income taxes?
MINOT, N.D. — Last week a group of Republican leaders from the state’s legislative and executive branches got together and announced a new plan to flatten North Dakota’s income taxes . The state currently has five tax brackets that obligate every North Dakotan earning income to pay...
wdayradionow.com
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
Gun sales in North Dakota
High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
KNOX News Radio
Dangerous few days on ND highways
A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
Numerous fatal roadway crashes are taking a toll on North Dakotans
Nearly 30% of the fatalities involve motorcycles, and more than half of car crash deaths involve un-seatbelted drivers.
