Beautiful 2 Bedroom Wallace Woods Apartment with Private Balcony, Heat and Hot Water Included - This two bedroom one bath apartment is on the third floor of the historic Virginia apartment building in the desirable Wallace Woods neighborhood. There are gorgeous original wood details throughout including custom built ins, hardwood floors and two stunning mantles. Through a pair of french atrium doors off of the main space you enter onto a large private covered balcony. Here you can start your day or relax at the end of your evening overlooking tree lined Wallace Ave. The layout of this apartment allows for it to be used as a one bedroom with a formal dining room/home office and family room or as a two bedroom with a family room. The rooms are all very large and there is ample storage. The charming custom built in butler's pantry and buffet off of the kitchen are a chef's dream. There are custom tile finishes and plenty of warm wood cabinets in the kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and electric stove.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO