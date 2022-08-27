Read full article on original website
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boy
733 Stewart Ave
Lockland: 2 Bedroom house available now! - Property Id: 977407. Two bedroom house available with 10 Foot Ceilings!!!! Perfectly located on a small dead end street. Oversized bedrooms, new stackable W/D and new gas stove included. Newly removed bathroom. Street parking directly in front of the house. Available now!. Apply...
3325 Drexel
Good location in Avondale - Very spacious first floor unit in this 3 family building. Unit has been updated throughout to include kitchen and bathroom. High efficient furnace keeps your utility bills low. Location. 3325 Drexel, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $875. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022. Listing ID.
103 W Court Street
1BR/1BA on Court Street - Don't miss out on this renovated and spacious bedroom downtown! 103 West Court Street is located catercorner from Queen City Exchange, and directly across from Northside Distillery and Rover the Rhine. Unit #203 is on the second floor of the building. Flooded with light from...
1705 Sycamore St 248
2 Bedrm Apt. Available NOW at 1705 Sycamore #248 - Property Id: 790956. Beautiful two bedroom/one bath apartment newly renovated and coming mid-September!! Laminate flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light. Updated bathroom with walk in shower and tile throughout. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans building is Pet Friendly!! Laundry on site.
3054-3059 Jadaro Ct
$725 rent $15 monthly insurance ground floor unit! :) - Completely remodeled one-bedroom units are equipped with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, new flooring throughout and off-street parking. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is required for all residents. All the utility...
WoodSpring Apartments
Set among the natural beauty of Northern Kentucky just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati and the airport, we have all you need to call home. Located near popular shopping neighborhoods just south of the Mall Road District and numerous restaurants, Woodspring Apartments is close to all and far from none! Our clubhouse has a 24-hour Fitness Room, basketball court, tennis court, pool and sun deck, tanning bed, and laundry facilities. Our spacious apartments feature patios/balconies, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, laundry room, and wood-burning fireplaces. Come on - stop in and see what you’re missing!
P.O. Box 531635
$875 2 bed 1 bath - Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Completely remodeled spacious two-bedroom units are equipped with newer kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, newer flooring throughout, walk-in closets, and off-street parking. Come check out Montana Ridge today!
The Somerset on Delta
Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
917 W. Market St.
1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
2356 Park Ave unit 110
2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
4923 Marion Ave 1
Absolutely gorgeous rehabbed Norwood beauty - 1st flr, 3 bed, 1 bath apt in a triplex. Granite countertops, brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring. Conveniently right off the highway, Close to everything. Won't last. No section 8, no smoking, no pets. This one won't last. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4923-marion-ave-norwood-oh-unit-1/977096.
100 Wallace Ave.
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Wallace Woods Apartment with Private Balcony, Heat and Hot Water Included - This two bedroom one bath apartment is on the third floor of the historic Virginia apartment building in the desirable Wallace Woods neighborhood. There are gorgeous original wood details throughout including custom built ins, hardwood floors and two stunning mantles. Through a pair of french atrium doors off of the main space you enter onto a large private covered balcony. Here you can start your day or relax at the end of your evening overlooking tree lined Wallace Ave. The layout of this apartment allows for it to be used as a one bedroom with a formal dining room/home office and family room or as a two bedroom with a family room. The rooms are all very large and there is ample storage. The charming custom built in butler's pantry and buffet off of the kitchen are a chef's dream. There are custom tile finishes and plenty of warm wood cabinets in the kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and electric stove.
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-4)
This weekend, catch the WEBN fireworks show or sink your teeth into a giant turkey leg at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
