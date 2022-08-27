Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thexunewswire.com
5653-5659 Beechmont Ave
1 bedroom/large - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This spacious one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
thexunewswire.com
8481 Beech Ave
Kenwood: Newly Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit will be ready for move in around Late July or Early...
thexunewswire.com
103 W Court Street
1BR/1BA on Court Street - Don't miss out on this renovated and spacious bedroom downtown! 103 West Court Street is located catercorner from Queen City Exchange, and directly across from Northside Distillery and Rover the Rhine. Unit #203 is on the second floor of the building. Flooded with light from...
thexunewswire.com
733 Stewart Ave
Lockland: 2 Bedroom house available now! - Property Id: 977407. Two bedroom house available with 10 Foot Ceilings!!!! Perfectly located on a small dead end street. Oversized bedrooms, new stackable W/D and new gas stove included. Newly removed bathroom. Street parking directly in front of the house. Available now!. Apply...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thexunewswire.com
WoodSpring Apartments
Set among the natural beauty of Northern Kentucky just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati and the airport, we have all you need to call home. Located near popular shopping neighborhoods just south of the Mall Road District and numerous restaurants, Woodspring Apartments is close to all and far from none! Our clubhouse has a 24-hour Fitness Room, basketball court, tennis court, pool and sun deck, tanning bed, and laundry facilities. Our spacious apartments feature patios/balconies, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, laundry room, and wood-burning fireplaces. Come on - stop in and see what you’re missing!
thexunewswire.com
3316 Augusta Ave.
CHEVIOT - Charming 2 bedroom 2 full bath brick home. - Welcome to an adorable and updated 2 bedroom on a sprawling green lot. Hardwood floors. Walk to Harvest Home park.
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
thexunewswire.com
1705 Sycamore St 248
2 Bedrm Apt. Available NOW at 1705 Sycamore #248 - Property Id: 790956. Beautiful two bedroom/one bath apartment newly renovated and coming mid-September!! Laminate flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light. Updated bathroom with walk in shower and tile throughout. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans building is Pet Friendly!! Laundry on site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thexunewswire.com
P.O. Box 531635
$875 2 bed 1 bath - Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Completely remodeled spacious two-bedroom units are equipped with newer kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, newer flooring throughout, walk-in closets, and off-street parking. Come check out Montana Ridge today!
thexunewswire.com
4286 Boyne Ct.
DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
thexunewswire.com
4923 Marion Ave 1
Absolutely gorgeous rehabbed Norwood beauty - 1st flr, 3 bed, 1 bath apt in a triplex. Granite countertops, brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring. Conveniently right off the highway, Close to everything. Won't last. No section 8, no smoking, no pets. This one won't last. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4923-marion-ave-norwood-oh-unit-1/977096.
thexunewswire.com
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
917 W. Market St.
1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
thexunewswire.com
3325 Drexel
Good location in Avondale - Very spacious first floor unit in this 3 family building. Unit has been updated throughout to include kitchen and bathroom. High efficient furnace keeps your utility bills low. Location. 3325 Drexel, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $875. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022. Listing ID.
thexunewswire.com
The Somerset on Delta
Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
thexunewswire.com
2356 Park Ave unit 110
2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
miamivalleytoday.com
Cleveland Street fire destroys house
PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
Comments / 1