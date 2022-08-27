Read full article on original website
3054-3059 Jadaro Ct
$725 rent $15 monthly insurance ground floor unit! :) - Completely remodeled one-bedroom units are equipped with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, new flooring throughout and off-street parking. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is required for all residents. All the utility...
8481 Beech Ave
Kenwood: Newly Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit will be ready for move in around Late July or Early...
The Somerset on Delta
Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
103 W Court Street
1BR/1BA on Court Street - Don't miss out on this renovated and spacious bedroom downtown! 103 West Court Street is located catercorner from Queen City Exchange, and directly across from Northside Distillery and Rover the Rhine. Unit #203 is on the second floor of the building. Flooded with light from...
5653-5659 Beechmont Ave
1 bedroom/large - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This spacious one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
1705 Sycamore St 248
2 Bedrm Apt. Available NOW at 1705 Sycamore #248 - Property Id: 790956. Beautiful two bedroom/one bath apartment newly renovated and coming mid-September!! Laminate flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light. Updated bathroom with walk in shower and tile throughout. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans building is Pet Friendly!! Laundry on site.
4286 Boyne Ct.
DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
2307 Maplewood Ave 1
Very nice and clean 2BR Near UC!! - Property Id: 975986. Quiet and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a multi-family in the Mt. Auburn area near UC. Great location, close to downtown, minutes from Campus and on the bus route. Not accepting Section 8 at this...
917 W. Market St.
1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
2322 Ravine St 1
1 BED IN A 5 BED HOUSE - READY NOW - Property Id: 916478. MOV EIN NOW, Each bedroom is $650 - 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 kitchens on UC campus, fresh paint, walk to class, washer dryer coin laundry on property. 2 car garage off, street parking. All bedrooms...
4923 Marion Ave 1
Absolutely gorgeous rehabbed Norwood beauty - 1st flr, 3 bed, 1 bath apt in a triplex. Granite countertops, brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring. Conveniently right off the highway, Close to everything. Won't last. No section 8, no smoking, no pets. This one won't last. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4923-marion-ave-norwood-oh-unit-1/977096.
705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir
Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-4)
This weekend, catch the WEBN fireworks show or sink your teeth into a giant turkey leg at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
