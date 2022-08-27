Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boy
Related
thexunewswire.com
8481 Beech Ave
Kenwood: Newly Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit will be ready for move in around Late July or Early...
thexunewswire.com
WoodSpring Apartments
Set among the natural beauty of Northern Kentucky just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati and the airport, we have all you need to call home. Located near popular shopping neighborhoods just south of the Mall Road District and numerous restaurants, Woodspring Apartments is close to all and far from none! Our clubhouse has a 24-hour Fitness Room, basketball court, tennis court, pool and sun deck, tanning bed, and laundry facilities. Our spacious apartments feature patios/balconies, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, laundry room, and wood-burning fireplaces. Come on - stop in and see what you’re missing!
thexunewswire.com
3054-3059 Jadaro Ct
$725 rent $15 monthly insurance ground floor unit! :) - Completely remodeled one-bedroom units are equipped with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, new flooring throughout and off-street parking. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is required for all residents. All the utility...
thexunewswire.com
P.O. Box 531635
$875 2 bed 1 bath - Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Completely remodeled spacious two-bedroom units are equipped with newer kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, newer flooring throughout, walk-in closets, and off-street parking. Come check out Montana Ridge today!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thexunewswire.com
4286 Boyne Ct.
DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
thexunewswire.com
733 Stewart Ave
Lockland: 2 Bedroom house available now! - Property Id: 977407. Two bedroom house available with 10 Foot Ceilings!!!! Perfectly located on a small dead end street. Oversized bedrooms, new stackable W/D and new gas stove included. Newly removed bathroom. Street parking directly in front of the house. Available now!. Apply...
thexunewswire.com
103 W Court Street
1BR/1BA on Court Street - Don't miss out on this renovated and spacious bedroom downtown! 103 West Court Street is located catercorner from Queen City Exchange, and directly across from Northside Distillery and Rover the Rhine. Unit #203 is on the second floor of the building. Flooded with light from...
thexunewswire.com
The Somerset on Delta
Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
IN THIS ARTICLE
thexunewswire.com
3316 Augusta Ave.
CHEVIOT - Charming 2 bedroom 2 full bath brick home. - Welcome to an adorable and updated 2 bedroom on a sprawling green lot. Hardwood floors. Walk to Harvest Home park.
thexunewswire.com
4923 Marion Ave 1
Absolutely gorgeous rehabbed Norwood beauty - 1st flr, 3 bed, 1 bath apt in a triplex. Granite countertops, brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring. Conveniently right off the highway, Close to everything. Won't last. No section 8, no smoking, no pets. This one won't last. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4923-marion-ave-norwood-oh-unit-1/977096.
thexunewswire.com
3325 Drexel
Good location in Avondale - Very spacious first floor unit in this 3 family building. Unit has been updated throughout to include kitchen and bathroom. High efficient furnace keeps your utility bills low. Location. 3325 Drexel, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $875. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022. Listing ID.
thexunewswire.com
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
917 W. Market St.
1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
thexunewswire.com
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir
Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
thexunewswire.com
473 E. McMillan Ave.
Walnut Hills - move right in - Ideal location near UC and downtown. Convenient access to highways and Shopping. This is second floor unit of a recently fully updated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, bathroom and kitchen. Minutes from downtown. Location. 473 E. McMillan Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1125.
thexunewswire.com
4232 Colerain Avenue
Charming updated 2 Br, 1 Ba Single family residence with LOTS of character. NEW EVERYTHING!! Completely Remodeled with all modern appliances, Brand new flooring, OPEN CONCEPT kitchen with Eat-In Bar, Granite countertops, Updated bathroom, Porch and FENCED backyard, Large Walk-in Closets. Easy access to highway. Close to UC, Downtown, and Hospitals. APPLY NOW! Will not last!
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Comments / 0