Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
lebtown.com

Quentin Riding Club officially disbands

The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

UPMC welcomes inaugural class of new nursing program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday marked the first day of school for dozens of future nurses in Harrisburg. “I know when I was younger I got hurt a lot, breaking bones and stuff and spent a lot of time in doctors’ offices and I really liked what they did," said Tessa Richardson.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Misuse of bags leads to recycling limits, frustrating people who ‘want to make a difference’

The limited number of Cocolamus Creek Disposal (CCD) recycling bags to purchase in stores is leaving many Perry County residents concerned and demanding a solution. In the beginning of 2022, CCD of McAlisterville, a trash disposal company that serves many areas of Perry County, reduced the number of its green recycling bags due to people not utilizing them for their intended use.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

