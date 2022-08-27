Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Despite event approval, Satanic Temple still suing Northern York, ‘and we’re going to win’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Still no after-school Satan club — at least, not unless a court eventually overturns that decision — but The Satanic Temple can hold a one-time back-to-school event in Northern High School’s auditorium. Nice achievement, from the organization’s point of view?
Some of history’s greatest people spent time behind bars; the same can be true today | Social Views
Some of the world’s greatest leaders found themselves behind bars at some point in their lives. There was Nelson Mandela and the 27 years he spent on Robben Island, 18 of them in a tiny cell with a mattress on the floor and a bucket for a latrine. Then...
Mechanicsburg senior care facility uses robots to battle staff shortages
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Like many businesses, Messiah Lifeways in Cumberland County has been no stranger to staffing shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior living facility is adapting and testing out robots to help maintain the facility. “We are still facing challenges in hiring," Messiah Lifeways President...
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
Central Pa. organizations raise human trafficking awareness as Pennsylvania sees a rise in cases
YORK, Pa. — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg has been providing human trafficking services and education in Pennsylvania through its Pa. Alliance Against Trafficking in Humans: Route 15 Projects (PAATH15) since 2014. “We have seen an upward of about 600 victims, and family members that were eligible for services under...
lebtown.com
Quentin Riding Club officially disbands
The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
UPMC welcomes inaugural class of new nursing program
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday marked the first day of school for dozens of future nurses in Harrisburg. “I know when I was younger I got hurt a lot, breaking bones and stuff and spent a lot of time in doctors’ offices and I really liked what they did," said Tessa Richardson.
WGAL
Attorney: Families of Middletown hazing victims hope to work with district to prevent other incidents
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The families of athletes on Middletown Area High School's football team who say they were hazed now have legal representation. One of the attorneys said the families are hoping to work with the district to prevent any other hazing incidents like the ones that led to the football season being canceled.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lancaster
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lancaster, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
abc27.com
Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
Hershey Med president leaves job; national search for replacement planned
Deborah Berini has left her job as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A brief statement from Penn State Health on Monday gives no reason for her departure, and a spokeswoman said she would provide no further information. Deborah Addo, the executive vice president and chief...
lebtown.com
Treadway once again a Days Inn, new owners pledge to give building some love
It’s been hard to keep up with the old Treadway Inn recently. First the Days Inn was a Rodeway Inn/Clarion Hotel. Then it was a Hammock Hotel. And then … well, let’s just say the TripAdvisor stories are not going to give you vacation envy. But new...
WGAL
Growing security system in York makes residents feel safer, helps police solve crimes
YORK, Pa. — A growing security system is helping people feel safer in their homes, and police say cameras are also helping them solve and prevent crime. Nearly 130 cameras are in place across the city through a free program intended to make seniors feel safer. Kimberly Banks had...
Courthouse, former Salvation Army to be transformed into apartments and other housing development projects in central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on June 22, construction has started on 16 apartments at the former Salvation Army building in Harrisburg. Below are more than 10 projects...
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Misuse of bags leads to recycling limits, frustrating people who ‘want to make a difference’
The limited number of Cocolamus Creek Disposal (CCD) recycling bags to purchase in stores is leaving many Perry County residents concerned and demanding a solution. In the beginning of 2022, CCD of McAlisterville, a trash disposal company that serves many areas of Perry County, reduced the number of its green recycling bags due to people not utilizing them for their intended use.
Caregiver at Cumberland County senior living facility accused of stealing resident's debit card
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
Family of injured Little League player praises doctors who saved his life
As a Little League player from Utah prepares to return to his home state tomorrow, his family is giving praise to the medical staff at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa., for saving his life. Easton Oliverson, 12, and his mother, Nancy, will be leaving Danville tomorrow...
Uber is offering a $15 voucher to prevent drunken driving during Labor Day weekend
Uber is encouraging people to drink responsibly with a free $15 voucher for the car service. According to FOX43, the voucher is available to residents in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. It’s valid from Friday, Sept. 2 to Tuesday, Sept. 6. Uber in partnership with Anheuser-Busch,a Mothers...
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
