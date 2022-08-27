Set among the natural beauty of Northern Kentucky just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati and the airport, we have all you need to call home. Located near popular shopping neighborhoods just south of the Mall Road District and numerous restaurants, Woodspring Apartments is close to all and far from none! Our clubhouse has a 24-hour Fitness Room, basketball court, tennis court, pool and sun deck, tanning bed, and laundry facilities. Our spacious apartments feature patios/balconies, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, laundry room, and wood-burning fireplaces. Come on - stop in and see what you’re missing!

FLORENCE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO