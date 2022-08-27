Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Pulaski County’s Evan Alger navigates change through faith
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — At Pulaski County high school, one football player is hoping to make the most of his senior season. But his goals extend beyond the field to the sport he fell in love with first. But no matter where he’s competing, a tattoo is what guides this athlete.
thecarrollnews.com
Dalton runs wild in Carroll victory
Josh Dalton turned in a career night Friday, rushing for 244 yards and five touchdowns as Carroll County opened the season with a 56-25 non-district victory over Patrick County in Stuart. A senior who rushed for over 800 yards a season ago to earn All-Three Rivers District honors, Dalton was...
cardinalnews.org
Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
Yardbarker
New coach Brent Pry leads Virginia Tech into Old Dominion
Virginia Tech travels to underdog Old Dominion on Friday night in a battle of teams entering new eras. While it will be the debut of Tech's new head coach Brent Pry, who replaces Justin Fuente after six seasons, ODU will play for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ODU vs. Virginia Tech | What to know about the game day special on 13News Now+
NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs and Hokies will go head to head this Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU pulled off the biggest upset in program history by beating Virginia Tech 49-35. This will also mark the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1. Tech is said to be favored between 8.5 to 10 points.
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
cvillecountry.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
wfxrtv.com
Giles Co. elementary/middle school to operate virtually Tuesday after temperature, humidity issues
UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: According to Giles County Public Schools, Narrows Elementary/Middle School will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of the high temperatures and high humidity within the building. This news comes after Narrows Elementary/Middle School and Narrows High School released students at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug....
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
wakg.com
First of Three New Convenience Centers Up and Running In Gretna
Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tuesday August 30, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 418 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
itechpost.com
Former Gears of War, Fortnite Pro Christopher "Xcells" Hill Has Died
A former Gears of War and Fortnite professional player has been fatally shot. Franklin County Sheriff's Office officials have announced that professional gamer Christopher Hill, who goes by the name "Xcells" in various game tournaments, was found dead in Boones Mill, Virginia. Hill was 26 years old. Christopher Hill Death...
NRVNews
Lovern, Regina Smith
Regina Sue Smith Lovern, 69 of Pulaski, passed away at the Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with her family by her side. Regina was born on December 10, 1952, in Pulaski to her parents Herman Woodson Smith & Alice Marie Huff Smith who preceded her in death. Regina was also preceded by a beloved son; James Gregory Lovern and a brother, Herman smith.
Comments / 0