ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

More rain coming in the week ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Any showers on the radar will die off pretty quickly Sunday night. Overnight, expect humid weather, with lows in the lower-70s. To start the week, look for a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

D’Lo campers struggle after heavy rainfall

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Flood waters are rising in D’Lo. More than 30 feet of water has risen in a matter of hours, and the water park has been completely swamped. “It’s probably five-foot deep right over there. At that lowest point right there, where the cohort crosses with the tree. It came up […]
D'LO, MS
AL.com

Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old

Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
wtva.com

Efforts underway to provide clean water to thousands of people in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a news conference Tuesday afternoon during which he provided the latest information about Jackson's water crisis. WTVA anchors Craig Ford and Tanya Carter recapped the presser in the video above. Open this link to watch the full recording of the news...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue#Severe Weather#Heat Indices#Facebook Download#Android
msn.com

Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin

Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
WAPT

State of Mississippi responds to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi is mobilizing to respond to the failure of Jackson's water treatment system. Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency in response to the city water crisis. Additionally, the governor activated the Mississippi National Guard Tuesday to support state assistance to the...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
impact601.com

Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter

Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy