WDAM-TV
More rain coming in the week ahead
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Any showers on the radar will die off pretty quickly Sunday night. Overnight, expect humid weather, with lows in the lower-70s. To start the week, look for a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs...
wtva.com
Still reeling from the last flooding event, Mississippi residents are once again fleeing rising river waters threatening to creep into their homes
As record-setting rain and rising river waters threaten to seep into their homes, residents in Jackson, Mississippi, are once again packing up their belongings and hoping for the best. The city -- still dealing with the toll of historic flooding in 2020 -- is bracing for more damage as the...
D’Lo campers struggle after heavy rainfall
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Flood waters are rising in D’Lo. More than 30 feet of water has risen in a matter of hours, and the water park has been completely swamped. “It’s probably five-foot deep right over there. At that lowest point right there, where the cohort crosses with the tree. It came up […]
Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old
Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
wtva.com
Efforts underway to provide clean water to thousands of people in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a news conference Tuesday afternoon during which he provided the latest information about Jackson's water crisis. WTVA anchors Craig Ford and Tanya Carter recapped the presser in the video above. Open this link to watch the full recording of the news...
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the...
wtva.com
Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
msn.com
Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin
Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
impact601.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAPT
State of Mississippi responds to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi is mobilizing to respond to the failure of Jackson's water treatment system. Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency in response to the city water crisis. Additionally, the governor activated the Mississippi National Guard Tuesday to support state assistance to the...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
impact601.com
Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter
Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
Top stars, best performances from Week 1 in Mississippi high school football
JACKSON — Week 1 is in the books, and there was no shortage of stellar performances on the gridiron across Mississippi. Here's a look at some of the top individual performances from the weekend. Know of someone we missed? Let us know on social media. Week 1 Top PerformersPeyton Aldridge, ...
State auditor: Mississippi could save $350,000 but shutting down little used cell phones
Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save about $350,000 if use of state-issued cell phones were monitored more closely. How? Turn ‘em off, or at least shut off those showing little to no use. The report said that 30 percent of the more than 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had...
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
thelocalvoice.net
New York City’s Russell Sage Foundation Selects University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas as Visiting Scholar
Sociologist James Thomas will do one-year residency in New York City. University of Mississippi professor James M. Thomas is heading to New York City to continue his exploration into how white Southerners are making sense of race and racism. The associate professor of sociology is among 14 fellows selected by...
