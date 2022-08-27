ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

8481 Beech Ave

8481 Beech Ave

Kenwood: Newly Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit will be ready for move in around Late July or Early...
CINCINNATI, OH
P.O. Box 531635

P.O. Box 531635

$875 2 bed 1 bath - Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Completely remodeled spacious two-bedroom units are equipped with newer kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, newer flooring throughout, walk-in closets, and off-street parking. Come check out Montana Ridge today!
CINCINNATI, OH
5653-5659 Beechmont Ave

5653-5659 Beechmont Ave

1 bedroom/large - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This spacious one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
CINCINNATI, OH
733 Stewart Ave

733 Stewart Ave

Lockland: 2 Bedroom house available now! - Property Id: 977407. Two bedroom house available with 10 Foot Ceilings!!!! Perfectly located on a small dead end street. Oversized bedrooms, new stackable W/D and new gas stove included. Newly removed bathroom. Street parking directly in front of the house. Available now!. Apply...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Somerset on Delta

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
CINCINNATI, OH
103 W Court Street

103 W Court Street

1BR/1BA on Court Street - Don't miss out on this renovated and spacious bedroom downtown! 103 West Court Street is located catercorner from Queen City Exchange, and directly across from Northside Distillery and Rover the Rhine. Unit #203 is on the second floor of the building. Flooded with light from...
CINCINNATI, OH
3325 Drexel

3325 Drexel

Good location in Avondale - Very spacious first floor unit in this 3 family building. Unit has been updated throughout to include kitchen and bathroom. High efficient furnace keeps your utility bills low. Location. 3325 Drexel, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $875. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022. Listing ID.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
3316 Augusta Ave.

3316 Augusta Ave.

CHEVIOT - Charming 2 bedroom 2 full bath brick home. - Welcome to an adorable and updated 2 bedroom on a sprawling green lot. Hardwood floors. Walk to Harvest Home park.
CINCINNATI, OH
917 W. Market St.

917 W. Market St.

1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
GERMANTOWN, OH
476 West Kemper Road,

476 West Kemper Road,

476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don't miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
SPRINGDALE, OH
2390 Harrison Avenue,

2390 Harrison Avenue,

2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
4923 Marion Ave 1

4923 Marion Ave 1

Absolutely gorgeous rehabbed Norwood beauty - 1st flr, 3 bed, 1 bath apt in a triplex. Granite countertops, brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring. Conveniently right off the highway, Close to everything. Won't last. No section 8, no smoking, no pets. This one won't last. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4923-marion-ave-norwood-oh-unit-1/977096.
NORWOOD, OH
2356 Park Ave unit 110

2356 Park Ave unit 110

2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir

Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
CINCINNATI, OH

