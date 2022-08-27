Unfortunately, the fact that redshirt senior Nico Ragaini wasn’t on the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ offensive two-deep that got released to start the week means exactly what everybody assumed it did. Ragaini is set to be sidelined at least several weeks. “He has a medical issue right now. It’s going to be at least a couple weeks, so he’s not on the depth chart, which means he has no chance to play this week. It’s unfortunate because he’s really practicing well, great guy, and another one of our veteran players, so would be great to have him with us,” Iowa head football coach Kirk...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO