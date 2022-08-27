ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police

A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
