ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide

Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

After murder, House of Mercy to reopen this week

Rochester, N.Y. — Those displaced by a homeless shelter's temporary closure amid a murder investigation will be able to return this week. The House of Mercy will reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Sister Grace Miller, who acts as the shelter's spiritual support director. Shelter officials are meeting with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Two women injured in pair of shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cedarwood Terrace#Rochester Police Officers
News 8 WROC

Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

21-year-old man recovering after being shot near St. Paul Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The 21-year-old man had been shot at least least once. His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time. Police say the victim reported that the incident occurred...
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Animals saved from house fire on Garson Avenue in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD is investigating a house fire on Garson Avenue on Sunday evening. Crews responded to a fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m., with heavy smoke coming from the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but not before contents in the basement...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice

Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy