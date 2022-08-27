Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
Rochester man shot, killed on Cedarwood Terr.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
13 WHAM
Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
No injuries after gunpoint carjacking, occupied city home struck by gunfire
No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
13 WHAM
After murder, House of Mercy to reopen this week
Rochester, N.Y. — Those displaced by a homeless shelter's temporary closure amid a murder investigation will be able to return this week. The House of Mercy will reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Sister Grace Miller, who acts as the shelter's spiritual support director. Shelter officials are meeting with...
‘Driving in Rochester became a sport’: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run
"We don't know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful."
13 WHAM
Police: Two women injured in pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
Inner-Loop fatal hit-and-run victim: ‘He was partly deaf’
"It is under investigation, I really don't want to release further information," said New York State Police during a press conference Monday.
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
21-year-old man recovering after being shot near St. Paul Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The 21-year-old man had been shot at least least once. His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time. Police say the victim reported that the incident occurred...
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
13 WHAM
Animals saved from house fire on Garson Avenue in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD is investigating a house fire on Garson Avenue on Sunday evening. Crews responded to a fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m., with heavy smoke coming from the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but not before contents in the basement...
13 WHAM
Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice
Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
WHEC TV-10
14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
Male shot on Garson Avenue, found on Cedarwood Terrace
Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body.
Comments / 0