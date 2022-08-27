ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 shot by unknown gunman in Avalon Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's Southeast Side Monday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the victims were on the street in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when an unknown gunman fired shots. A 23-year-old was struck in the right arm and right leg, and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, when two men approached and fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died. Police are searching for the offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid

CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police warn Humboldt Park residents of violent armed robber who attacked one with an axe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood to be on the lookout for a violent armed robber. At least three incidents have been reported in the last week. Two were on North Springfield and a third was on North Avers. In the first two incidents, a man approached the victims and asked to sell them something. When they refused to buy, he pistol whipped them, emptied their pockets, and ran off. In the third case, the suspect chased the victim down and hit him with an axe. All of the victims are expected to recover. 
CHICAGO, IL

