fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 shot by unknown gunman in Avalon Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's Southeast Side Monday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the victims were on the street in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when an unknown gunman fired shots. A 23-year-old was struck in the right arm and right leg, and was...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
Man shot, killed in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, when two men approached and fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died. Police are searching for the offenders.
fox32chicago.com
Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid
CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
Shooting in Dolton: 1 killed, another hurt after shots fired in gymnasium, police say
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, police said.
fox32chicago.com
'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
Man who shot and killed patron at Humboldt Park restaurant, was targeting his ex-girlfriend: Prosecutors
Prosecutors said 41-year old Charlie Moreno was trying to kill his 27-year old ex-girlfriend who had broken up with him. She was working at Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar in the 2700 block of West Division.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
NBC Chicago
‘A Pillar of Light:' Woman Killed on Cicero Avenue After Speeding Car Loses Control
As Chicago police look to crack down on illegal street racing, a 40-year-old woman was killed near Midway Airport by a vehicle that careened out of control on Cicero Avenue over the weekend. According to police, Shawman Mereis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend and was on her way to...
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
Chicago Police warn Humboldt Park residents of violent armed robber who attacked one with an axe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood to be on the lookout for a violent armed robber. At least three incidents have been reported in the last week. Two were on North Springfield and a third was on North Avers. In the first two incidents, a man approached the victims and asked to sell them something. When they refused to buy, he pistol whipped them, emptied their pockets, and ran off. In the third case, the suspect chased the victim down and hit him with an axe. All of the victims are expected to recover.
Man charged in Friday's fatal shooting at Northwest Side Colombian restaurant
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, Chicago police said.
Woman killed in double shooting outside Morgan Park police station
Authorities released no further details.
