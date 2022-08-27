Read full article on original website
Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter
Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
Shia LaBeouf says he has cheated on every woman he has ever been with
Shia LaBeouf has given a candid, two-hour interview about the abuse allegations that have been made against him, admitting that he has been unfaithful to every woman he has been with.In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the musician FKA twigs, sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.LaBeouf later denied causing twigs “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”.The trial date for twigs’s case against LaBeouf has been set for 17 April 2023.In a new interview with The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal on his...
Olivia Wilde says Florence Pugh needs a ‘wake-up call’ in leaked video
Rumours of a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set of Don’t Worry Darling have intensified after a leaked video confirms tension between the two women. In the hotly anticipated movie, Florence Pugh is playing one of the main characters Alice, who is dating Harry Styles’ character Jack. The movie is directed by Styles’ real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
LaBeouf, Lohan and 18 Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His Relationship With His Kids Even After ‘Long Gaps’ Without Seeing Them
How does Brad Pitt feel about his current situation with his kids and ex-wife?
‘I had a gun on the table’: Shia LaBeouf says he experienced suicidal thoughts after abuse allegation
Actor Shia LaBeouf has opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts, saying he became “nuclear” after abuse allegations were made against him.In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the musician FKA twigs, sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.LaBeouf later denied causing twigs “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”. The trial date for twigs’s case against LaBeouf has been set for 17 April 2023.Filmmaker Olivia Wilde said in a recent interview that she fired LaBeouf from her forthcoming film Don’t Worry Darling to make sure...
Florence Pugh Continues to Distance Herself From 'Don't Worry Darling' as Movie's Release Nears
Florence Pugh is reportedly limiting her involvement in the press for Don't Worry Darling. According to The Wrap, this may be an indication that the actress has had a falling out with director Olivia Wilde, though no indication has been made clear yet. The outlet reached out to three executives...
Olivia Wilde Revealed She Wasn’t Surprised That Jason Sudeikis Attempted a ‘Sabotage’ at CinemaCon
According to Olivia Wilde, she wasn't completely surprised by the "sabotage" of receiving custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon.
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Shia LaBeouf is rebuking director Olivia Wilde's assertion that she fired him from her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, instead claiming that he quit the production due to a scheduling conflict. LaBeouf's comments came following an interview Wilde had with Variety. During the interview, published...
Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 MTV VMA Cameo Steals the Show – and Divides Viewers
Johnny Depp surprised fans at the 2022 MTV VMAs when he briefly appeared on stage as the 'moonman' icon.
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is slamming MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards just under three months after the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial. During the Sunday night live broadcast, Depp, 59, appeared as the awards show's Moon Person in a pre-recorded bit with...
When Diversity Casting Hurts the Plot, It Hurts Black Actors—and Viewers | Opinion
Diversity casting out of some warped sense of moral obligation diminishes the impact of a project and also diminishes the dignity of the actors.
Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism for new film
Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism after studying the religion for upcoming film Padre Pio. The actor will play the eponymous Italian saint, who was known for ââportraying crucifixion wounds on the body of Jesus Christ.Mr LaBeouf, who was dropped from a number of projects and by his agent following abuse allegations made against him by FKA Twigs, told Word on Fire that he had been struggling with his mental health before joining the film.“I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him," Mr LaBeouf said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayA Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman ‘blown away’ by support after criticism of dressPrincess Diana: 25 years after her death, how did William and Harry drift apart?
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
Dating and Turning the Show Off
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Shia LaBeouf Says He Lied About Childhood Abuse From His Father: ‘My Dad Never Hit Me’
Shia LaBeouf disavowed the story he told in his seemingly autobiographical film Honey Boy and denied that he suffered abuse at the hand of his father as a child. The Transformers star both wrote and starred in the film, which was released in 2019. It told the story of a struggling former child star and his relationship with his father. However, during an appearance on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal, LaBeouf said that he fictionalized parts of the plot.
