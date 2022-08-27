ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Page Six

Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter

Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf says he has cheated on every woman he has ever been with

Shia LaBeouf has given a candid, two-hour interview about the abuse allegations that have been made against him, admitting that he has been unfaithful to every woman he has been with.In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the musician FKA twigs, sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.LaBeouf later denied causing twigs “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”.The trial date for twigs’s case against LaBeouf has been set for 17 April 2023.In a new interview with The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal on his...
thebrag.com

Olivia Wilde says Florence Pugh needs a ‘wake-up call’ in leaked video

Rumours of a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set of Don’t Worry Darling have intensified after a leaked video confirms tension between the two women. In the hotly anticipated movie, Florence Pugh is playing one of the main characters Alice, who is dating Harry Styles’ character Jack. The movie is directed by Styles’ real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
The Independent

‘I had a gun on the table’: Shia LaBeouf says he experienced suicidal thoughts after abuse allegation

Actor Shia LaBeouf has opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts, saying he became “nuclear” after abuse allegations were made against him.In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the musician FKA twigs, sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.LaBeouf later denied causing twigs “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”. The trial date for twigs’s case against LaBeouf has been set for 17 April 2023.Filmmaker Olivia Wilde said in a recent interview that she fired LaBeouf from her forthcoming film Don’t Worry Darling to make sure...
UPI News

Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Shia LaBeouf is rebuking director Olivia Wilde's assertion that she fired him from her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, instead claiming that he quit the production due to a scheduling conflict. LaBeouf's comments came following an interview Wilde had with Variety. During the interview, published...
MOVIES
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism for new film

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism after studying the religion for upcoming film Padre Pio. The actor will play the eponymous Italian saint, who was known for ââportraying crucifixion wounds on the body of Jesus Christ.Mr LaBeouf, who was dropped from a number of projects and by his agent following abuse allegations made against him by FKA Twigs, told Word on Fire that he had been struggling with his mental health before joining the film.“I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him," Mr LaBeouf said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayA Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman ‘blown away’ by support after criticism of dressPrincess Diana: 25 years after her death, how did William and Harry drift apart?
RELIGION
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning the Show Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
PopCrush

Shia LaBeouf Says He Lied About Childhood Abuse From His Father: ‘My Dad Never Hit Me’

Shia LaBeouf disavowed the story he told in his seemingly autobiographical film Honey Boy and denied that he suffered abuse at the hand of his father as a child. The Transformers star both wrote and starred in the film, which was released in 2019. It told the story of a struggling former child star and his relationship with his father. However, during an appearance on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal, LaBeouf said that he fictionalized parts of the plot.
