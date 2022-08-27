If you're looking for the very best over-ear headphones on the market, according to CNET reviewer David Carnoy, Sony's WH-10000XM5 are the pair to beat right now. The 1000XM5 are the latest in Sony's top-of-the-line series of noise-canceling headphones, and right now you can pick up a pair on sale. Woot is offering the first discount we've seen on these headphones, and currently has them available for $340, which is $60 less than full price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a chance it may sell out before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO