Florida Man Pretending To Be “Rideshare” Driver Arrested Again For Sexual Assault

A 32-year-old Florida man, pretending to be a rideshare driver, who was arrested earlier this month for sexually assaulting a passenger has been arrested again with additional charges from a similar incident in July.

Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira was arrested on Aug. 18 for sexual assault , kidnapping, battery, and indecent exposure.

The 45-year-old female stated she was drinking on the 200 block of Duval Street sometime before 1 a.m. when she attempted to get a rideshare home, but added she had never used the phone app before. A silver SUV approached and she got in after the driver, Teixeira, stated he was with the rideshare company.

During the ride, Teixeira exposed himself and repeatedly asked the victim to touch him — advances she repeatedly rebuked.

He attempted to pull her dress up, grabbed her wrist, and put his hands on her legs, all the while she told him to stop and to let her out of the SUV, which he declined to do. He eventually dropped the victim off at her residence.

The woman also told Deputies she got an odd feeling before he assaulted her, adding she felt the driver was not really a rideshare driver.

Following Teixeira’s initial arrest, a new victim came forward regarding a similar incident that occurred in July.

Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding additional victims. Please contact Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon at 305-292-7060

