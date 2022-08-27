ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Anti-radiation iodine tablets distributed to residents amid atomic leak fears at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Russian forces

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZptS_0hXgH12S00
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
  • Idoine tablets were distributed to locals living near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
  • Since it was occupied by Putin's forces, there have been fears of a possible radiation leak from the plant.
  • Iodine tablets help to block the thyroid gland from absorbing nuclear radiation, which can cause cancer, according to the CDC.

In an ominous development, iodine tablets are being handed out to residents living near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces, amid fears of a possible radiation leak.

Iodine tablets help to block the thyroid gland from absorbing nuclear radiation, which can cause thyroid cancer, according to the CDC.

AP reports that the tablets were distributed on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, about 27 miles from the plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmrFh_0hXgH12S00
People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko

The distribution of the tablets comes just one day after the plant sustained fire damage to a transmission line, causing the plant to be knocked offline for the first time in its history. Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear power agency, later said the plant had been reconnected to the grid and was producing electricity "for Ukraine's needs."

"The nuclear workers of the Zaporizhzhia power plant are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly uphold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders," the agency said in a statement to AP.

Europe narrowly avoided a nuclear disaster, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed.

But shelling was reported in the area overnight, and satellite images showed fires burning around the complex — Europe's biggest nuclear plant — over the last several days, said AP.

Russia has occupied the power plant since the beginning of the invasion, with British intelligence saying, "Russia's intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain unclear. However, the actions they have undertaken at the facility have likely undermined the security and safety of the plant's normal operations."

There has been persistent concern over the threat of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine due to the Zaporizhzhia — the largest nuclear plant in Europe — plant sustaining damage due to nearby fighting.

On August 11, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said, "military actions near such a large nuclear facility could lead to very serious consequences," he said.

"Based on the most recent information provided by Ukraine, IAEA experts have preliminarily assessed that there is no immediate threat to nuclear safety as a result of the shelling or other recent military actions," Grossi explained. "However, this could change at any moment."

Statements on official Telegram channels report shelling to infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region, with reports of loud explosions and air sirens.

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that a visit by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency should take place "very quickly," saying "civilian nuclear power must not be an instrument of war," AP reports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Radiation#Atomic Energy#Ukraine War#Politics#Russian#Cdc#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

593K+
Followers
39K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy