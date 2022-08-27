Read full article on original website
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
Coffee for the soulJennifer BonnCanton, GA
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra rebrands as it launches a new season
JOHNS CREEK — The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra has a new look and a new logo as it goes into its new season. The group’s upcoming 2022-23 concert series is entitled Resilient Spirit, Resounding Season. While emerging from the challenges of the pandemic, Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra was...
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership
Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
Former SkyZone Converting into Conn’s Home Plus
Construction will start this October on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Your Next Home Could Be In... Downtown
Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+
Cobb County Seniors can enjoy their own morning of fun activities on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta. The Marietta North Georgia State Fair will offer a special morning of fun activities for seniors on Sept. 22, plus free admission!Photo: North Georgia State Fair.
Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture
MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
Pet of the Week: Noble
Noble is a playful, healthy terrier mix puppy who is approximately 6 months old and weighs about 30 pounds. She loves people and other animals, toys and treats. She is extremely intelligent and sweet, and she would be a terrific addition to a young family or companion to an energetic individual or couple.
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Charlotte is a special orange and white tabby. She loves playing with toys and getting attention, but she's not a lap cat.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activities
(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this last weekend of August? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of options for one of the final summer weekends. The 29th annual Auto Crusade Car Show is Saturday, August 27 at 8 a.m, in Cumming. For more information, visit here.
Rock N’ Roll Sushi Expands
Rock N’ Roll Sushi, which currently has locations across Georgia including Canton and Rome, is expanding to Alpharetta and Duluth. The Rome location at 208 Broad St just opened this week. WE’RE PROUD TO BE THE ORIGINAL AMERICAN-STYLE SUSHI RESTAURANT FOUNDED ON GREAT FOOD AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MUSIC....
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23
Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
A 3-hour limit is being enforced for on-street parking in downtown Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA — Business is booming in downtown Alpharetta, which means parking in at a premium once again. The city of Alpharetta announced this week that it would be actively enforcing its three hour limit for on-street parking in the downtown Alpharetta area. The time limit applies between 7 a.m....
Roswell will host a reception Monday for former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata
ROSWELL — The City of Roswell will host a reception at City Hall Monday night to honor former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata. The reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The event will take place in the Rotunda on the first floor of Roswell City Hall just before the city council open forum.
