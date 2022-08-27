Read full article on original website
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
sent-trib.com
BG volleyball downs Otsego in four sets
TONTOGANY — Bowling Green volleyball defeated host Otsego Saturday in four sets, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17. For BG, Madison Cowan had 10 kills, three aces, 16 digs and one assist, and Francesca Meek had one kill, two aces, and 23 digs. Also for the Bobcats, Abigail Slembarski had two...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg state runner-up soccer team honored
PERRYSBURG — During halftime of the Perrysburg-Lakewood St. Edward boys soccer game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium, the 2001 Division I state runner-up Perrysburg boys soccer team was honored. The 2001 team has been inducted into the Perrysburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2001 Yellow Jackets defeated Hudson...
thevillagereporter.com
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night
WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
sent-trib.com
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt, age 72, of Luckey, OH passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Bill and Edna (Roth) Reinbolt. He went on to become a member of the 1968 graduating Class at Rossford High School. On August 3, 1986 he married Nina L. Kline in Luckey, OH. Walt and Nina have celebrated 36 years of marriage together.
sent-trib.com
Allen D. Bowers
Allen D. Bowers, 85, of Deshler, died on Friday August 26, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 4, 1937 the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Donaldson) Bowers. In 2001 he married his high school sweetheart Dina (Scheerer) Bowers, and she survives.
sent-trib.com
Rallying in BG
Bowling Green State University students Mariela Moreno and Henry Groh hang on tight while riding a zip line down Main Street in Bowling Green during the second annual Rally BG event Saturday. Thrill seekers had the opportunity to zip line down Main or compete in the Ninja Warrior Course. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted a 3-on-3 tournament on Main Street. Attendees also had an opportunity to meet Freddie and Frieda Falcon.
sent-trib.com
Meyer named MAC East Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Katelyn Meyer was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week. This is Meyer’s first time receiving the recognition this season and the sixth time of her career at BGSU. Over the weekend Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, paced the Falcons’...
sent-trib.com
Glenn Chamberlain
Glenn Chamberlain, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was born on December 3, 1933 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Frank and Hazel (Reese) Chamberlain. He married the love of his life Cecilia Neiling on April 24, 1954 in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and she survives after 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are his children: Shelia (Bob) Bronson of Perrysburg, Ohio, Randy (Sharon) Chamberlain of The Villages, Florida, Rex (Deb) Chamberlain of Hickory, North Carolina, Roy (Kim) Chamberlain of Fort Ville, Indiana, Ross Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Kim) Chamberlain of Strasburg, Virginia and Stacy Chamberlain of Toledo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and his sister Pauline Heilman. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lloyd, Lyle and LeRoy Chamberlain and Janet Swarms.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
sent-trib.com
Late goal lifts Loyola past Falcons
Benni Hofmann’s goal with just over five minutes to play lifted Loyola Chicago to a 1-0 win over the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Ramblers improve to 2-0-0 on the young season, while the Falcons drop to 0-1-1. The scoring...
13abc.com
Two Lenawee Co. office buildings close Tuesday after storms lead to power outages
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The storms that hit the area Monday have left two official buildings without power in Lenawee Co., forcing them to close on Tuesday. The first building that is closed is the Rex B. Martin Judicial Building. According to officials, any proceedings that were scheduled for Tuesday morning will be rescheduled at a later date.
sent-trib.com
Richard "Dick" H. Heckman
Dick, age 87, of Maumee passed away on August 27th, 2022. Dick was born on June 10, 1935 to Ray and Ruth (Frobose) Heckman, at home on Shady View Farm, located on Dairy View Road, near Pemberville, Ohio. Dick graduated from Pemberville HS in 1953, after which he pursued a...
sent-trib.com
Stacy J. Richardson
Stacy J. Richardson, 46, Bowling Green, died Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
College Graduates
The following Wood County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring commencement ceremonies:. Brooke DeVriendt, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kaylee Fair, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Arts; Devon Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Riley Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Connor Law, North Baltimore, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Alexis Miller, Bloomdale, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lauren Rosendale, Bowling Green, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Michael Shilling Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
sent-trib.com
Chamber golf scramble a success
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Scramble on Wednesday. This event began over 37 years ago at BGSU’s Forrest Creason Golf Course and moved Stone Ridge Golf Club in 1991. The proceeds of the event support the efforts of the chamber to provide services and programs that lead to business development and success in the Bowling Green area.
sent-trib.com
Falcons take on nationally-ranked Tennessee Wednesday
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team hits the road for the first time this season, facing Tennessee, a nationally ranked opponent. Coach Jimmy Walker, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, and the Volunteers play on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium. Wednesday’s match will...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
13abc.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
