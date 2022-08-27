Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Efforts to make childcare more accessible
ALABANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. “New York State lost over 2,000 child care programs,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul. “I’m not talking about slots. I’m talking about programs. And over 20,000 childcare slots that were there before the pandemic, when things were still really tight, those are gone now as well.”
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a...
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi’s capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week’s heavy rainfall. Officials said about 100 to 150 homes in the Jackson area could be impacted by Monday night. The...
