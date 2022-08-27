ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 14

Jay L
3d ago

There’s not enough police presence. Also no policeman went to work in that crappy city with our city Council our mayor and our governor. There’s a reason I don’t live in Minneapolis anymore

Reply
11
Joe Bloe
3d ago

Sad Times...one cannot even Bring their Children to a great Hospital for medical help Anymore.

Reply
11
Diana Lascewski
3d ago

Thank Omar and thank waltz!! Thank all that have defunded the police and don't want them back!!!!

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary...
EAGAN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Children#Fox
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Man charged for robbing Mall of America stores with rifle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has been charged, accused of stealing from two stores at Mall of America while carrying a rifle. Cartier Troy Alexander, 28, of Woodbury, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to the Aug. 26 incident at the Bloomington megamall.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy