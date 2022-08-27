Read full article on original website
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum football seeks bright future
Panthers picked to finish fifth in ODAC. Roanoke City Schools reports ongoing transportation …. Authorities respond to reports of weapons at two …. Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for …. Taking the perfect picture at Insta Worthy Selfies …. Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg. Giles Co....
wfxrtv.com
WFXR Sports Presents: Countdown to Kickoff
A look at the big storylines heading into the college football season surrounding Virginia Tech, UVA, Liberty and VMI. Roanoke City Schools reports ongoing transportation …. Authorities respond to reports of weapons at two …. Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for …. Taking the perfect picture at Insta...
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum expects bright future as Panthers enter third season under coach Adams
FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — It’s finally game week for college football and several teams will have an early start to the season, including Ferrum. The Panthers will kickoff the year on Thursday night on the road against UVA-Wise. Sports director Jermaine Ferrell takes a look at how the Panthers are preparing for year three under head coach Clieve Adams.
ODU vs. Virginia Tech | What to know about the game day special on 13News Now+
NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs and Hokies will go head to head this Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU pulled off the biggest upset in program history by beating Virginia Tech 49-35. This will also mark the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1. Tech is said to be favored between 8.5 to 10 points.
wfxrtv.com
Giving back: Ursula's Café offers donate-what-you-can options in Roanoke
Ursula's Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. Giving back: Ursula’s Café offers donate-what-you-can …. Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement …. On the Farm Quiz – Did You Know?. Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
clearpublicist.com
Virginia Tech middle Johnny Jordan all set to be the tone-setter for the offensive line | Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech centre Johnny Jordan has homework to do prior to the season-opener in opposition to Outdated Dominion. Jordan will spend time researching the Monarchs’ defensive line in the next couple of days to make his trash communicate a tiny extra potent. “I’ll consider to uncover...
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Pulaski County’s Evan Alger navigates change through faith
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — At Pulaski County high school, one football player is hoping to make the most of his senior season. But his goals extend beyond the field to the sport he fell in love with first. But no matter where he’s competing, a tattoo is what guides this athlete.
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out These Renderings Of The Airport Renovations In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
The airport in Danville, Virginia is being renovated right now. Much of the inside renovation has been done. Some awesome pictures and images have been put on the wall and the area inside is really nice looking now. River City TV just put up a Facebook post showing some images of the renovation. One of them is a rendering of what the outside entrance will look like once it is done. The airport is being renovated, because of the coming economic growth that the area is positioned for in the next few years.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke residents advocate to name administrative building after William Robertson
When Roanoke native William Robertson died last year at age 88, he left behind a lasting legacy. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill explains why dozens of residents are asking that the former Roanoke Times building be named in his honor:
WSET
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
wfxrtv.com
Central Virginia leaders raise awareness about overdoses, provide resources
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Leaders in the central Virginia region are teaming up to raise awareness and education the community on resources available for an overdose on Wednesday. According to data received from Horizon Behavioral Health, fatal drug overdose is the leading method of unnatural death in the Commonwealth....
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friends and families of graduates from Virginia University of Lynchburg braved the heat on Saturday to watch their loved ones celebrate their achievements during the school’s 131st commencement. The procession began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and recognized graduates from associate, bachelor’s,...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD), shared the latest information on multiple public health topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday morning. Here is the latest information shared by the RCAHD on Tuesday, Aug. 30:. COVID-19: Cumulative...
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
