The airport in Danville, Virginia is being renovated right now. Much of the inside renovation has been done. Some awesome pictures and images have been put on the wall and the area inside is really nice looking now. River City TV just put up a Facebook post showing some images of the renovation. One of them is a rendering of what the outside entrance will look like once it is done. The airport is being renovated, because of the coming economic growth that the area is positioned for in the next few years.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO