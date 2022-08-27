ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum football seeks bright future

Panthers picked to finish fifth in ODAC. Roanoke City Schools reports ongoing transportation …. Authorities respond to reports of weapons at two …. Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for …. Taking the perfect picture at Insta Worthy Selfies …. Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg. Giles Co....
FERRUM, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR Sports Presents: Countdown to Kickoff

A look at the big storylines heading into the college football season surrounding Virginia Tech, UVA, Liberty and VMI. Roanoke City Schools reports ongoing transportation …. Authorities respond to reports of weapons at two …. Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for …. Taking the perfect picture at Insta...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum expects bright future as Panthers enter third season under coach Adams

FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — It’s finally game week for college football and several teams will have an early start to the season, including Ferrum. The Panthers will kickoff the year on Thursday night on the road against UVA-Wise. Sports director Jermaine Ferrell takes a look at how the Panthers are preparing for year three under head coach Clieve Adams.
FERRUM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Roanoke, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Roanoke, VA
Football
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Giving back: Ursula's Café offers donate-what-you-can options in Roanoke

Ursula's Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. Giving back: Ursula’s Café offers donate-what-you-can …. Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement …. On the Farm Quiz – Did You Know?. Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
Person
Bud Foster
WDBJ7.com

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out These Renderings Of The Airport Renovations In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The airport in Danville, Virginia is being renovated right now. Much of the inside renovation has been done. Some awesome pictures and images have been put on the wall and the area inside is really nice looking now. River City TV just put up a Facebook post showing some images of the renovation. One of them is a rendering of what the outside entrance will look like once it is done. The airport is being renovated, because of the coming economic growth that the area is positioned for in the next few years.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Valley#American Football#College Football#The Virginia Tech Hokies
wfxrtv.com

Central Virginia leaders raise awareness about overdoses, provide resources

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Leaders in the central Virginia region are teaming up to raise awareness and education the community on resources available for an overdose on Wednesday. According to data received from Horizon Behavioral Health, fatal drug overdose is the leading method of unnatural death in the Commonwealth....
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friends and families of graduates from Virginia University of Lynchburg braved the heat on Saturday to watch their loved ones celebrate their achievements during the school’s 131st commencement. The procession began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and recognized graduates from associate, bachelor’s,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pcpatriot.com

PCHS to be closed Wednesday

Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy